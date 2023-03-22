Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

World-leading Family Harm Prevention Campaign Supports Young NZers

Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 12:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Priyanca Radhakrishnan

Associate Minister of Social Development and Employment

Hon Marama Davidson
Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence

Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment Priyanca Radhakrishnan has today launched the Love Better campaign in a world-leading approach to family harm prevention.

Love Better will initially support young people through their experience of break-ups, developing positive and life-long attitudes to dealing with hurt.

“Over 1,200 young kiwis told us they need support to deal with early experiences of love and hurt, and break-ups were identified as a common challenge,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

“We know that break-ups hurt. We want to support our young people to deal with the hurt and know that there is a way through without harming themselves or others.

“By supporting young people through these formative experiences, we can positively impact how they approach future relationships.

“Love Better, which asks young people to ‘own the feels,’ is a primary prevention campaign that features young people sharing real stories to help their peers who may be going through similar experiences.

“This is an authentic way to inspire others to build their own strength, self-worth, and resilience.

“This approach hasn’t been trialled by any government around the world. New Zealand has shameful statistics of family and sexual violence and we need innovative approaches to break the cycle,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence Marama Davidson welcomed the innovative new campaign as a positive way of getting rangatahi talking about the tough emotions of relationships and break-ups.


“The launch of Love Better continues the government’s delivery on Te Aorerekura – New Zealand’s first ever National Strategy to Eliminate Family Violence and Sexual Violence.

“Since the launch of Te Aorerekura and our initial Action Plan in December 2021, all 40 actions are underway. We have cross-agency support and Ministers taking collective action to identify opportunities for minimising harm, improving the safety of responses and strengthening violence prevention and intervention.


“This campaign sits alongside work already underway to support young people with healthy boundaries and attitudes to relationships, including the refresh of the school curriculum.”

Notes:

  • The Love Better campaign is being supported by Youthline. Young people who need support can:
  • 2022 Kantar research on young kiwi’s experiences with relationships highlighted:
    • Nearly eight in ten (79%) 16-24 year olds have been in an established or short term relationship
    • Around six in ten (62% of all young people) have been through a break up, and a majority (72%) of them have experienced or perpetrated harmful impacts.
    • Young people lack confidence in knowing how to deal with harm in relationships and break ups. Most young people (55%) are not confident or only ‘somewhat confident’ they could end a relationship without harm
    • Despite these negative experiences, half of young people see break ups as opportunities for learning or change, a normal part of life, and having the potential to result in good things.
  • $6.4 million over three years has been allocated to this campaign through prior funding announcements.
  • A downloadable clip that gives a flavour of the campaign is available for use here

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How Similar Vladimir Putin Is To George W. Bush


Looking back through the names of our Police Ministers down the years, the job has either been done by once or future party Bigfoots – Syd Holland, Richard Prebble, Judith Collins, Chris Hipkins – or by far lesser lights like Keith Allen, Frank Gill, Ben Couch, Allen McCready, Clem Simich, George Hawkins or the lamentable and unlamented Stuart Nash. This week, the appointment of Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen as Police Minister has been criticised by National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell as if she automatically lacks the necessary attitude, experience and knowledge of policing... More>>


 
 


The Opportunities Party: Announces A $1.5b Investment In Our Future Generations With The Teal Deal
The Opportunities Party have proposed a new Teal Deal between taxpayers and young Kiwis - which includes fully-funded healthcare and public transport, and a Kiwisaver kickstarter in exchange for national civic service... More>>


James Shaw: State Of The Planet Speech, 2023
You will never truly understand, from the pictures you’ve seen in the newspapers or on the six o-clock news, the sheer scale of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. Two weeks ago, Marama and I were standing in our gumboots in the ruins of an apple orchard in Puketapu, in Hawke’s Bay... More>>


National: Statement From Todd Muller
Since I was a young boy I wished to be an MP. When I entered parliament in 2014, I was determined to bring the best of myself to this special place. In the subsequent nine years I have tried to give my absolute all for my community and my country. In all jobs there comes a time when, if you are honest, you start lacking the enthusiasm and energy you once had... More>>


WWF: Calls For The Government To Accelerate Action To Phase-out Fossil Fuels, Slash Emissions, And Restore Nature
Today's IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Synthesis Report (AR6) highlights that an accelerated phase-out of fossil fuels is the best way to avoid the planet overshooting 1.5°C and risking total climate catastrophe... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>



Government: Next Steps Developing Clean Energy For NZ
The Government will progress to the next stage of the NZ Battery Project, looking at the viability of pumped hydro as well as an alternative, multi-technology approach as part of the Government’s long term-plan... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 