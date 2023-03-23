Free Programme To Help Older Entrepreneurs And Inventors

People aged over 50 with innovative business ideas will now be able to receive support to advance their ideas to the next stage of development, Minister for Seniors Ginny Andersen said today.

“Seniors have some great entrepreneurial ideas, and this programme will give them the support to take that next step,” Ginny Andersen said.

The Senior Enterprise Pilot Programme, being launched today, will be offered free in five locations, and tap into the creativity and drive we know exists among older New Zealanders.

“The programme will provide practical assistance to participants through a variety of supports to help establish and develop their ideas and potentially get them to market.

“Not only can that provide value in communities but it would be an extremely fulfilling process.

“Who knows, it could lead to a product or process that we all come to rely on. It could make someone a household name. I can’t wait to see the outcomes for the people who take part,” Ginny Andersen said.

The five providers for the programme are:

· Creative HQ in Wellington will deliver entrepreneurial e-learning modules

· Nelson Tasman Regional Chamber of Commerce will provide qualified business mentors in a collaborative approach-supported by Nelson City Council, Business Assist, Age Concern and Tiore – Māori Business Network

· Ngā Toi, in Hawkes Bay will focus on older Māori entrepreneurs

· Trust MYRIVR in Pukekohe will focus on older Māori and Pacific people and provide a tailored programme for each client.

· Univentures Ltd in Christchurch will develop an online model, building on a previous senior entrepreneurship programme in partnership with Selwyn District Council.

