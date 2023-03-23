National’s Education Policy Gets An F

The Green Party has marked the National Party’s new education policy and given it a fail, especially for its failure to address the underlying drivers of school performance.

“Our education system should give our tamariki the best possible start on a journey that happens inside and outside the classroom. National clearly has homework to do, as its policy fails to address the real drivers of outcomes and attendance,” says Green Party education spokesperson Teanau Tuiono.

“National is once again over simplifying a problem for political gain. It’s not only the school system that affects a child’s education, but also housing, income, and health.

“Luxon’s persistent lack of understanding of complex issues and inability to do his homework is why all we get from National is soundbites and simplistic solutions that won’t work. Chris Luxon seems more interested in turning our kid’s futures into political football rather than doing what works.

“Evidence has been clear for years that the main issue with educational outcomes is underlying inequality, especially kids who bounce around between schools because they haven’t got secure housing.

“We know what needs to be done to improve outcomes and attendance. Thousands of teachers gathered outside Parliament last Thursday to tell us. The Green Party is the only party that will fix the underlying drivers of educational achievement.

“The Green Party would also improve conditions for our teachers so they have everything they need to guide our children through some of the most important years of their life.

“The working conditions of our teachers are the learning conditions of our tamariki. Teachers need to be valued more. Pay needs to be raised, and funding, understaffing, ratios and sick leave needs to be addressed.

“Which is why the Green Party is also committed to ensuring every teacher is valued so that every child in Aotearoa can reach their full potential with a high-quality, accessible public education,” says Teanau Tuiono.

© Scoop Media

