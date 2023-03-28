Davidson Using Victims To Score Cheap Political Points

“Marama Davidson should apologise to the victims of family and sexual violence for trying to score cheap political points from their trauma”, says ACT MP Karen Chhour.

“Today in Parliament, Davidson repeatedly refused to apologise. It was clear to me that she sincerely believes her original comments that “white cis men” are responsible for all violence.

“Such a wildly inaccurate statement is offensive to victims. Marama Davidson has made a mockery of a serious issue.

“The victims of family and sexual violence need to have confidence that Marama Davidson is fit to be their Minister. But she’s got basic facts wrong and is prepared to make racist and sexist comments for political gain.

“We heard nothing from Marama Davidson about the spike in family violence during Cyclone Gabrielle. She’s delivered nothing of substance as a Minister, just a working group and a strategy. When we do hear from her, it’s to make offensive and incorrect statements.

“That’s not the kind of behaviour New Zealanders expect from Ministers who earn $250,000 a year.

“If Marama Davidson can apologise to the Prime Minister, she can also apologise to the victims of family and sexual violence for politicising this issue.

“If she can’t do that, she should resign and let someone who doesn’t use the trauma of victims of family and sexual violence for political gain take over as Minister.”

© Scoop Media

