Eyes On Recovery As Tourism Infrastructure Fund Opens

Hon Peeni Henare

Minister of Tourism

$14 million available in the seventh round of the Tourism Infrastructure Fund

Resilience and recovery of regions hit by recent weather a priority

All councils encouraged to apply, especially those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle

A particular priority for this year’s Tourism Infrastructure Fund will be on the rebuild and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle and other recent weather events, Tourism Minister Peeni Henare announced today.

“There has been considerable damage to parts of the country that would otherwise be popular tourist destinations,” Peeni Henare said.

“We have spoken to local councils to get a sense of what the priorities are, and as a result we would like to support those places where a lot of our tourism infrastructure needs repair or replacement.”

Applications are now open from councils or not-for-profits to develop and support local tourism infrastructure.

Examples include repairing damaged buildings, local walks and cycle trails, sewerage and water repairs and safety upgrades.

A secondary aim of this year’s fund is to improve resilience in regions where there is a low ratepayer base and high visitor numbers. The fund will also continue to prioritise projects that demonstrate the need for additional visitor-related public infrastructure.

The fund provides co-funding for councils. Applications are assessed by a panel of representatives from local government, central government agencies, and those with experience in the tourism and infrastructure sector.

The fund is open for applications from 11 April until 8 May. More detail, including the Minister’s Priorities Statement for the Infrastructure Fund, can be found here https://www.mbie.govt.nz/immigration-and-tourism/tourism/tourism-funding/tourism-infrastructure-fund/

