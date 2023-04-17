Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour’s Spinning Is Out Of Control

Monday, 17 April 2023, 10:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The number of communications staff working in the core public service has topped 500, an increase of more than 50 per cent since Labour took office, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“Labour’s spinning is out of control, trying to cover up the cracks of their failure to deliver for the past six years.

“Since 2017 the total number of communications staff and contractors employed in the core public service has increased by almost 200, hitting 532 in 2022.

“The figure is only part of the story as it excludes many agencies such as ACC, Kāinga Ora and Waka Kotahi. Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ) recently confirmed it had almost 200 communications staff.

“Last year Labour promised it would review the number of people employed in government communications teams under their watch.

“However, despite many core public service departments adhering to changes in how the Public Services Commission defines communications staff to remove some roles from the category, Labour still managed to increase the communications headcount by 7.5 per cent between 2021 and 2022.

“The bulk of the increase in spin doctors came when Chris Hipkins was Public Services Minister. Mr Hipkins also infamously claimed that removing the cap on public servants would lead to less spending on consultants, but instead stood by as consultant spending rose by hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

“While services and outcomes continue to get worse every day under Labour, the number of spin doctors in Wellington is reaching new astronomical highs.

“Instead of spending Kiwi’s hard-earned taxpayers’ dollars on more communications staff, National would focus on reducing the cost of living, lifting incomes for all, building important infrastructure that Kiwis want for the future, restoring law and order and delivering better health and education outcomes.

“New Zealanders want a government that delivers services and outcomes on the frontline, not just spin. If National is elected in October, we ensure public service resources are focused on addressing the issues facing New Zealanders.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Auckland’s Ghastly Mayor, And The Water Reforms


By crikey, once Wayne Brown finds out who was in charge of the city during Auckland’s anniversary foods, I bet they’ll cop an earful. So far, Brown’s reaction to former Police Commissioner Mike Bush’s 107 page review of the flood response has been depressingly typical.
For example: Even though the review criticised the lack of leadership and poor communication on the night, Brown did not attend the press conference for the report’s release... More>>


 
 

Government: Major Shakeup Will See Affordable Water Reforms Led And Delivered Regionally
The Government has listened to feedback from local government and is announcing major changes to New Zealand’s affordable water reforms by agreeing to establish 10 new regionally led entities... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Vaccination, Isolation And Masks Remain Key To Public Safety This Winter
Being up to date with vaccinations, staying home if unwell and wearing masks in healthcare settings remains key to minimising the impact of COVID-19 and reducing pressure on our health system over winter, Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said today... More>>

Taxpayers' Union: Māori Party Holds The Balance Of Power
Labour holds its marginal lead as it rises 1.4 points on last month to 36.9% while National is up 1.7 points to 36.5%. ACT rises 0.2 points to 9.5% and the Greens are up 1 point to 6.7%... More>>



Government: NZ’s Climate Emissions Reduce
The latest data confirming a reduction in New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 shows the government’s actions are working, says Climate Change Minister James Shaw... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Cabinet Promotion To Make Gender History
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has announced he will promote Willow-Jean Prime to fill a vacancy in Cabinet, a move which will bring the Cabinet’s gender balance to 50/50 for the first time in New Zealand’s history... More>>


Environmental Defence Society: EDS and Pure Advantage seek tightening of forest harvesting rules to prevent slash and sediment
The Environmental Defence Society and Pure Advantage have filed a joint submission to the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use practices in Tairāwhiti and have called for sweeping changes to the regulations governing plantation forestry in New Zealand... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 