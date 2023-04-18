Government Hits Major Rural Connectivity Milestone

The Government has hit another major milestone in improving connectivity for rural and remote households and businesses, as 400 mobile towers have now been delivered by the Rural Connectivity Group (RCG), Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications Ginny Andersen announced today.

“In the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, we know how crucial it is to have access to reliable mobile and internet services,” Ginny Andersen said.

“This is why the Government remains committed to ensuring that more rural homes, businesses and communities can access fast, reliable broadband connectivity regardless of where they live, study, and work.

“These towers, funded by the Government’s Rural Broadband Initiative, provide essential broadband and mobile coverage to more rural and remote communities across New Zealand,” Ginny Andersen said.

The Government has invested in a range of programmes to improve connectivity across New Zealand. As of December 2022, the Government’s connectivity programmes have delivered:

· Nearly 1,211 km of State Highway have gained mobile coverage

· 114 tourism spots have mobile coverage

· More than 600 marae have been connected to broadband

· Around 80,000 rural homes and businesses now have access to improved broadband.

The additional $43 million from Budget 2022 for further rural capacity upgrades means the government has now allocated over $100 million to improving the capacity of rural broadband across New Zealand. This work will be completed within the next three years and will benefit around 69,000 households and businesses

In addition to the RCG, Government has also partnered with 15 Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) across the country to deliver rural broadband coverage under the Rural Broadband Initiative. These partners provide wireless rural broadband to remote and rural areas.

“The ongoing success of RCG and other Government and industry investment is creating a strong foundation for New Zealand’s connectivity,” Ginny Andersen said.

“I commend the RCG for the work they have done to date to ensure New Zealand continues to be well connected.”

