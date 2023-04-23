Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Visit Celebrates Close Bonds Between New Zealand And Australia

Sunday, 23 April 2023, 5:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Chris Hipkins
Prime Minister

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has concluded his visit to Brisbane today, after participating in an Australian citizenship ceremony marking a new direct pathway to citizenship for New Zealanders living in Australia.

“I was pleased to welcome the announcement over the weekend of a new direct pathway to Australian citizenship for New Zealand citizens,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Successive New Zealand Prime Ministers have advocated for this change for two decades. It’s pleasing that the close relationship between leaders of two like-minded governments was instrumental in reaching this outcome.

“This will ensure the rights of New Zealanders who choose to live and work in Australia long-term. It brings our two nations closer together.

“I acknowledge Prime Minister Albanese has been instrumental in prioritising these improvements.

“In addition to the announcement of rights of New Zealanders in Australia, my visit this weekend underlines the strength and breadth of bonds between Australia and New Zealand, which enhance resilience and opportunities for both countries.

“Prime Minister Albanese and I visited a cemetery in Brisbane to attend the unveiling of plaques for the previously unmarked graves of soldiers who served during the two World Wars. It was an incredibly moving experience.

“We also had a useful discussion about some of the regional security and economic interests which New Zealand and Australia share. Our conversation reaffirmed New Zealand and Australia are the closest of partners and our commitment to working together to advance collective well-being and security, and that of the wider region.”

“Together with the Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Minister of Agriculture Murray Watt, Trade and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor and I hosted a business reception which marked the 40th anniversary of Closer Economic Relations and supported trade links between firms in both countries.

“CER and the integration of our economies through the Single Economic Market agenda remain crucial to the success of both countries.

“I also had a good discussion with Australia’s Minister for Emergency Management and Queensland counterparts about how Australia and New Zealand support each other to respond to natural disasters, and how we can learn from each other to build our resilience in future. Building those links will be increasingly important.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On China’s Big New Power Troika


Rather than run the risk (and suffer the indignity) of putting Rupert Murdoch on the witness stand, Fox News has paid the $US788 million required to get Dominion to drop its defamation suit. A similar settlement will probably be needed to pay off Smartmatic, another voting-machine company that Fox has allegedly defamed. Gosh. Will this mean we’ll never know whether Fox News has put its allegiance to Trump supporters ahead of its commitment to the practice of ethical journalism?.. More>>


 
 

ACT: Meng Foon’s True Colours Revealed – Labour Red
“ACT has said right from the start that Meng Foon isn’t fit for his role because he is unable to remain politically neutral, today’s revelations bring new weight... More>>

IPCA: Release Findings Of Review Of The Policing At Parliament Protest And Occupation
The Independent Police Conduct Authority has today released its review of the policing of the protest and occupation at Parliament in February and March 2022. Overall, the Authority found that Police served the public of New Zealand well in dealing with this difficult and complex set of events... More>>

ALSO:


Government: NZ Signals Interest In Hosting 2034 Commonwealth Games
“New Zealand has a proud record of hosting world-class international events like Cricket World Cups, Rugby World Cups, World Masters Games, mega sailing regattas and this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Tertiary Education Union: 'Several Hundred' Jobs On The Line At University Of Otago
Hundreds of staff at Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou | University of Otago are bracing themselves for potential unemployment in the wake of warnings from management that large scale redundancies are on the way... More>>

Government: To Enable Faster Roll Out Of Renewable Electricity Under The RMA
The Government will ensure that the national significance of renewable electricity is given more weight in RMA decision-making, says Environment Minister David Parker. “We need to rapidly expand our renewable energy infrastructure in order to meet our climate change goals... More>>


National: Getting Back To Farming
National’s Getting back to Farming package will cut the mountain of red tape that has buried farmers since 2017, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “Labour has used regulation to declare war on farmers... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 