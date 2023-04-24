$53 Million Spent On Slowing Aucklanders Down

More than $53 million dollars has been spent in the last five years on slowing Auckland motorists down and the cost is set to continue, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“Figures obtained by National from Auckland Transport show that Labour’s speed limit reductions have cost Auckland ratepayers and taxpayers over $53m in the past five years, with more speed limit reductions set to take place in Auckland.

“Despite Prime Minister Chris Hipkins saying that more speed limit reductions were off the table last month, more are being proposed across the city and will continue across New Zealand unless Labour revisits its policy.

“Auckland Transport is about to propose slowing down speeds on thousands more streets across Auckland, which flies in the face of the Prime Minister’s statements.

“Transport Minister Michael Wood and the Prime Minister clearly want to wash their hands of blanket speed limit reductions on local roads, but Labour signed off on a land transport rule for setting speed limits.

“Until this is changed, speed limits will continue to be reduced on roads across the country, at the expense of ratepayers and taxpayers.”

If Labour fails to stop their expensive speed limit reduction crusade, a National government will:

End Labour’s attempt to reduce all suburban streets to 30kph and all State Highways to 80kph by replacing The Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speeding Limits 2022.

Ensure that variable speed limits during peak hours around schools are implemented.

Increase consultation requirements for speed limit changes.

Review areas of the State Highway Network which have been reduced to 80kph, such as the Napier-Taupo road.

“Kiwis are sick and tired of Labour’s focus on reducing speeds rather than fixing potholes and the other major damage to our roads.

“National opposes blanket speed limit reductions and we will stop Labour's expensive blanket speed limit reductions on State Highways and local roads.”

