Labour’s Blanket Speed Limit Reductions Must End

National will end Labour’s blanket speed limit reductions, with Wellington set to become the latest city the Government is slowing down, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

According to the Dominion Post, a plan to make 30kph the default speed limit on Wellington roads will be voted on by the council today.

“While the Prime Minister said he was putting the Transport Minister’s blanket speed limit reduction on the policy bonfire, speed limits will continue decreasing on local roads and State Highways under Labour’s 2022 Setting of Speed Limits Rule.

“This rule puts in place requirements for councils to slow down roads right across New Zealand.

“Labour is treating Kiwis like fools by saying one thing but doing another.

“The Government might want to wash their hands of blanket reductions, but unless they change this land transport rule which they put in place, speed limits will continue to be reduced, further frustrating motorists and increasing congestion.

“If Labour fails to stop their speed limit reduction crusade, National will. We will:

End Labour’s attempt to reduce all suburban streets to 30kph and all State Highways to 80kph by repealing The Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2022.

Ensure that any speed limit reductions around schools are variable during drop-off and pick-up times.

Increase consultation requirements for speed limit changes.

Review areas of the State Highway Network which have been reduced to 80kph, like the Napier to Taupō road.

“National opposes blanket speed limit reductions, and we will stop Labour's blanket speed limit reductions on state highways and local roads.

“Kiwis are sick and tired of Labour’s focus on reducing speeds rather than fixing potholes and the other major damage to our roads.”

