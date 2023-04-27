Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

3,000 words of nothing from Hipkins

Thursday, 27 April 2023, 7:30 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Chris Hipkins pre-budget speech today was 3,000 words without substance. It was like an old Jacinda Ardern speech, just without her flair,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The only thing Hipkins managed to set out today were the things his Government isn’t doing. He has admitted many of Labour’s policies were terrible and has gotten rid of some of them with ‘reprioritisation’, but he has no vision to address the many problems New Zealanders are facing.

“The Government needs to address the real issues facing New Zealand. They need to present a vision to tackle inflation, crime, and call time on the stealth constitutional transformation from liberal democracy to co-governance.

“The sense of division, discord and disconnect in New Zealand is at an all-time high. Today’s speech just showed that Hipkins has no idea how to get the country out of the ditch Labour has driven it into.

“Since Labour entered Government core Crown expenditure is forecast to have increased by 69 per cent. They spend an extra billion dollars every week. For Hipkins to say he’s focussed on the cost of living is laughable, he and his Government are to blame.

“He didn’t mention crime once in his entire speech. Crime is one of the biggest concerns for Kiwis right across the country and people are desperate for solutions. It seems they can again expect to see nothing to address law and order in the budget.

“Unsurprisingly, co-governance was also omitted. Hipkins has lost the battle over co-government with his Māori Caucus.

“Hipkins is in charge of a Government that has been asleep at the wheel. There have been too many broken promises, failed solutions, and examples of empty rhetoric. He still dances around the real issues the country faces.

“ACT has policy that provides solutions to real problems. We’ve got extensive policy to address the cost of living crisis and provide tax relief to New Zealanders, to get tougher on criminals and provide more rights to victims, to get kids back in school, to get more workers in the country, to make it easier for Kiwis to use their land, to create more infrastructure and more.

“ACT says we need more than a change of government – we need a government of real change.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Tax Injustice, And On Being Prepped For War With China


The IRD’s significant research proves that the rich (on average) are taxed on their income at less than half the rate paid by ordinary wage and salary earners. They also pay a far smaller proportion of their income in GST. Even worse, the research demonstrates the snowballing nature of wealth. Only if you’re wealthy can you invest your income in the barely-taxed capital gains that make you even wealthier, while also hiding the income in trusts and shell companies and offshore havens. All of this not only compounds the injustice, but widens the income gap even further... More>>


 
 

Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland
Good afternoon everyone, it’s great to be with you today. Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period... More>>

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Visit Celebrates Close Bonds Between New Zealand And Australia
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has concluded his visit to Brisbane today, after participating in an Australian citizenship ceremony marking a new direct pathway to citizenship for New Zealanders living in Australia... More>>


Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government
Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering Aotearoa New Zealand’s 2026–2030 emissions budget... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>

Tertiary Education Union: 'Several Hundred' Jobs On The Line At University Of Otago
Hundreds of staff at Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou | University of Otago are bracing themselves for potential unemployment in the wake of warnings from management that large scale redundancies are on the way... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 