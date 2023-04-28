Tairāwhiti/Gisborne And Wairoa Land Use Inquiry Given Short Extension
Friday, 28 April 2023, 11:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government
A 12-day extension has been approved to the 30 April
deadline for the Ministerial Inquiry into woody debris
(including forestry slash) and sediment in
Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa.
The three-member
panel for the Ministerial Inquiry, chaired by Hekia Parata,
sought the extension from the Inquiry’s two lead
Ministers, David Parker and Peeni Henare, due to the number
and substance of the submissions received.
“The
panel has advised that they received 313 submissions, many
of them fulsome and comprehensive,” David Parker
said.
“The panel was pleased by this level of
engagement and has asked for the delivery date for their
report to be extended until 12 May 2023, to allow them
enough time to give the submissions the consideration and
weight they deserve,” he said.
“We support the
panel’s request. A short extension will ensure the
submissions are fully considered, helping ensure a more
comprehensive and fulsome
report.”
