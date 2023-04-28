Consultancy Is The Only Industry Being Transformed

Labour’s industry transformation plans are proving transformational only to the consultancy industry, National’s Economic Development spokesperson Michael Woodhouse says.

“The Government has spent a staggering $38 million on writing a series of industry training plans, including more than $4.4 million on consultants, with little in the way of results.

“Launched in mid-2019, Acting Economic Development Minister David Parker said at the time the plans would help move towards a productive, sustainable and inclusive economy.

“Almost four years on, only two of the eight plans have been completed. The ITPs are vague or in some cases non-existent. Only seven reports have been completed or released in draft form, meaning the process has so far cost more than $72,000 per page.

“With an eye-watering $140 million budgeted to write and implement the plans, we can expect millions more will end up in the pockets of consultants or wastefully taking up endless time of officials.

“Rather than being transformational, the plans have been described as tentative, half-hearted and telling us what we already know. Given the huge budget, taxpayers deserve better.

“Industries know what they need, which is for the Government to set a nimble regulatory framework that allows large and small businesses compete and grow, then get out of the way. We do not need to line the pockets of consultants to learn this.

“A National Government will deliver less red tape, better immigration settings, targeted incentives to invest in productivity-improving technologies and lower barriers to foreign direct investment.”

