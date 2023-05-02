Parliament

Sepuloni’s Lecture Is ‘Legitimate Ute Users’ All Over Again

Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 10:08 am
“Carmel Sepuloni arrogantly lecturing Aucklanders that they don’t need utes shows the Labour Party can’t help themselves when it comes to telling people how to live their lives”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“This is Jacinda Ardern’s ‘legitimate use’ gaffe all over again.

“The Deputy Prime Minister has revealed that the real reason for the ute tax is to force people out of certain kinds of vehicle.

Sepuloni said this morning that some New Zealanders were buying utes when they didn’t need them: ‘There are… a number of New Zealanders who are driving around with utes in Auckland where they’re not always needed for practical reasons and hopefully this will persuade them to move to an EV.’

“Jacinda Ardern infamously asked whether some people were using utes for ‘legitimate use’.

“She said: ‘A large number of those buyers of those vehicles are not using them for the legitimate use as those who work in the primary sector and the trades.’

“This is an out of touch and arrogant Labour Government. Far beyond reducing emissions, they believe it is their job to tell New Zealanders what the legitimate use of a ute is.

“ACT was the only party to vote against the Zero Carbon Act. We did because we knew it was a pathway to endless micromanagement of the economy and people’s lives.”

Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of “Greedflation”


Even though inflation has peaked – it fell to 6.7% last week – we are still being told to expect high interest rates to persist well into 2024, or beyond. This is despite the lack of evidence that household spending and wage growth justify the Reserve Bank’s determination to keep on clobbering low and middle income households with high interest rates as the best (and so far, only) remedy for the cost of living crisis. This hammering away at household spending – and at employment – assumes that the main cost-of-living drivers are all lined up on the demand side of the economy... More>>


 
 

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record
The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. “The recent release of benefit statistics... More>>

Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland
Good afternoon everyone, it’s great to be with you today. Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period... More>>

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

ALSO:



SAFE For Animals: New Zealand Makes History By Becoming The First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea
Live export by sea will be finally banned this weekend, on 30 April 2023. The milestone will be marked with celebratory events across the country... More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government
Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering Aotearoa New Zealand’s 2026–2030 emissions budget... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>


