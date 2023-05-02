Parliament

No Basis For Three Waters Co-government Arrangement

Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 3:20 pm
“Labour has confirmed in his own confused way that there is no legal basis for implementing co-government arrangements in water infrastructure,” says ACT’s Three Waters spokesperson Simon Court.

“I questioned Labour about Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty’s claim to Q+A that the co-government arrangement “complies with what previous court rulings have been”, his shaky claim is based on a case in which Bill English testified that “The recognition of rights and interests in freshwater and geothermal resources must, by definition, involve mechanisms that relate to the ongoing use of those resources, and may include decision-making roles in relation to care, protection, use, access and allocation, and/or charges or rentals for use”.

“Somehow this has apparently led the Minister to the conclusion that mana whenua should have half the seats on regional representation groups despite being 17 per cent of the population. By the Minister’s logic, will irrigators, farmers, manufacturers get representation?

“Labour can’t explain co-government because there is no logical reason for it. They’re undermining one-person-one-vote democracy and they can’t even explain why.

“Democracy isn’t some academic concept that can be tossed aside on a whim. It is the system of Government which New Zealand is built on.

“The management of three waters assets, developed over generations by all New Zealanders through democratic institutions is more akin to the election of a Parliament, which is one person one vote. It is not like the Governance of specific property where there is a 1840 claim.

“The defence that somehow having mana whenua representatives in Three Waters Governance will help achieve balance sheet separation is implausible. It assumes lenders will lend more to three waters entities because they have mana whanua representatives and that entities will be better at repaying debts.

“If anything, having people who are appointed from a smaller pool of candidates without full democratic scrutiny makes the new entities a greater risk.

“Co-government only remains part of Three Waters because Labour’s Māori Caucus want it to be. We can improve the current system, but we don’t need to do so through state-mandated centralisation and allowing some people to have more influence than others based on their ethnicity.

“All New Zealanders are born equally and everyone should have equal rights.”

Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of “Greedflation”


Even though inflation has peaked – it fell to 6.7% last week – we are still being told to expect high interest rates to persist well into 2024, or beyond. This is despite the lack of evidence that household spending and wage growth justify the Reserve Bank’s determination to keep on clobbering low and middle income households with high interest rates as the best (and so far, only) remedy for the cost of living crisis. This hammering away at household spending – and at employment – assumes that the main cost-of-living drivers are all lined up on the demand side of the economy... More>>


 
 

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record
The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. “The recent release of benefit statistics... More>>

Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland
Good afternoon everyone, it’s great to be with you today. Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period... More>>

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

SAFE For Animals: New Zealand Makes History By Becoming The First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea
Live export by sea will be finally banned this weekend, on 30 April 2023. The milestone will be marked with celebratory events across the country... More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government
Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering Aotearoa New Zealand’s 2026–2030 emissions budget... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>


