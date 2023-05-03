Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Proceeds Of Crime Fund Another Broken Promise

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 8:37 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Proceeds of Crime Fund is yet another example of Labour’s many broken promises, failed solutions, and empty rhetoric. After one year the funding round has closed and only a fraction of the money has been paid out to care providers,” says ACT’s Justice spokesperson Nicole McKee.

“The purpose of the fund is to provide funding for organisations and solutions that address organised crime harm and drug-related harm. The latest funding round was announced in last year’s budget as $22 million.

“The money isn’t going anywhere though. One year later and written parliamentary questions show that only $3.73 million has made its way to approved initiatives. One organisation, Te Whare Hauora, provides a safe place for victims of domestic violence but is yet to receive a single cent of funding.

“Another organisation called The Retreat, who provided residential programmes for people suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, has had to close due to the uncertainty around funding.

“I asked Justice Minister Kiri Allan why the fund isn’t paying out, she said the funding has all been allocated. The problem isn’t allocating the fund though, it’s getting it into organisations’ hands.

“Nothing highlights Labour’s values on crime better than the fact they managed to spend more than $6 million in one year giving criminals reduced sentences through cultural reports, but struggle to spend money on initiatives that will support victims of crime. So much for Kiri Allan’s ‘victim-centric approach’.

“Only in New Zealand. The Government thinks that reducing the prison population is more important than keeping people safe or supporting victims of crime. It’s time for real change, putting victims at the heart of the justice system.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Hollywood Writers’ Strike


Capitalism has a habit of throwing up business models that disrupt business as usual, but that are not sustainable. Uber for instance, couldn’t provide a cut price taxi service forever, at the expense of its drivers. Sooner or later, they were bound to revolt. Spotify is another case in point. Since 2018, the business media has had doubts about the viability of Spotify’s business model... More>>


 
 


Government: $56 Million For Projects Supporting Waterway Restoration And Protection

More than $56 million of funding over three years has been committed to plug capability and capacity gaps so restoration and protection of lakes, rivers, and streams can be fully rolled out across Aotearoa. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>


Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland

Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period. More>>


SAFE For Animals: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April 2023, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy

The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement that the transport support package will end in June. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 