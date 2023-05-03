Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Needs To Act Faster For Cyclone Hit Regions

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 8:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Cyclone-hit communities will be devastated at revelations that the Government’s decisions around land use have been further delayed, National’s Cyclone Recovery spokesperson Chris Penk says.

“The Government said they would have the information necessary to make a decision in April around whether residents in cyclone and flood hit communities could rebuild their homes.

“However, in media interviews over the past couple of days Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson said that time frame has now been pushed back until the end of May.

“This is totally unacceptable. It's now more than ten weeks since the storms hit and all we've had from Labour is a statement on the blindingly obvious – some properties can stay and some can go, and some will need modification.

“Residents and business owners have been left in limbo as costs and stress continue to rise. Accommodation support is coming to an end for many families, while mortgagee sales are also increasingly a threat.

“Grant Robertson is on record saying that ‘we need to make the right decision not the quick one.’ But a decision that is right will be of no use if is left too long.

“Some of the decisions are relatively straightforward. Category One properties (namely those that can safely be repaired) should be advised without further delay.

“Labour needs to act with much greater transparency and urgency than we have seen so far."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Hollywood Writers’ Strike


Capitalism has a habit of throwing up business models that disrupt business as usual, but that are not sustainable. Uber for instance, couldn’t provide a cut price taxi service forever, at the expense of its drivers. Sooner or later, they were bound to revolt. Spotify is another case in point. Since 2018, the business media has had doubts about the viability of Spotify’s business model... More>>


 
 


Government: $56 Million For Projects Supporting Waterway Restoration And Protection

More than $56 million of funding over three years has been committed to plug capability and capacity gaps so restoration and protection of lakes, rivers, and streams can be fully rolled out across Aotearoa. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>


Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland

Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period. More>>


SAFE For Animals: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April 2023, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy

The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement that the transport support package will end in June. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 