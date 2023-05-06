Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Statement From The Co-leaders Of The Green Party

Saturday, 6 May 2023, 11:18 am
Press Release: Green Party

Just after 8pm this evening, 5 May, Dr. Elizabeth Kerekere notified the Green Party Caucus in writing that she has resigned as a Green Party MP and Green Party member effective immediately.

Dr. Kerekere has notified the Green Party Caucus of her intention to sit as an independent MP until the General Election, when she will retire. As we said when the Electoral (Integrity) Amendment Act was passed, we do not intend to invoke it if faced with that choice.

Green Party MPs work tirelessly to deliver positive change for Aotearoa, and we have a long history of celebrating our individual and collective successes together.

Our first priority as co-leaders of the Green Party is to our kaupapa, values, members, and our caucus.

On 5 April 2023, Dr. Kerekere sent messages to a group of Green Party MPs and staff that appeared to fall short of these values.

We were concerned that these messages were not isolated, but part of a pattern of behaviour towards staff and Caucus colleagues. We requested that a formal Caucus process be carried out to consider the matter.

This process began in the days that followed Dr. Kerekere’s messages on 5 April.

Since then, a number of allegations surfaced about the conduct of Dr. Kerekere towards other Green Party MPs, staff and members.

As we have stated on numerous occasions, we committed to an internal process to look into these matters that was fair to everyone involved.

Before that process could conclude, Dr. Kerekere resigned as a Green Party MP and Green Party member.

We have been informed that Dr. Kerekere made a number of statements whilst addressing party members tonight, that we consider to be untrue. We do not intend to address these tonight, but will do so over the coming days.

We want to be clear that the Green Party’s important mahi continues. Aotearoa needs a Government that will take bold action to build a cleaner, fairer future for all of us.

We look forward to continuing to deliver positive change for our communities over the remaining months of the current Parliamentary term.

We also look forward to talking to New Zealanders about our plans for a fairer, climate friendly future during the election campaign.

We wish Dr Kerekere all the best for her future.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Coronation


Finally, the imperial sound of one hand clapping.
Saturday night NZ time, Charles III will be officially sworn in as King and as our head of state.
Commonwealth leaders will pledge their allegiance, even those hailing from countries that would much rather be rid of the whole silly, expensive business.
Yet still the monarchy endures, mainly because the alternative - a recycled politician in the top job - seems almost as bad, and without the horse drawn coaches and the regal bling.
Is Camilla the closest thing we have to Shiv? There’s certainly a weird Succession dynamic to her relationship with Charles. More>>


 
 


350 Aotearoa: More Than 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Funding To Transition To Clean Energy

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>

Ministry for the Environment: Supporting Restoration of NZ Waterways

Over $56 million over three years has been committed to plug capability and capacity gaps so restoration and protection of lakes, rivers, and streams can be implemented across Aotearoa. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>

SAFE: Duck Shooting Season Is Bad News For All Birds

The duck shooting season, which begins on 6 May, means countless native birds will be slaughtered. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>


Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 