Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Average Emergency Housing Stays Have Soared

Saturday, 6 May 2023, 5:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The average stay for families in emergency housing has increased nearly eightfold in the last six years and is now approaching six months, National Housing spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

“When Labour came to office, the average stay in emergency housing was three-and-a-half weeks. Five-and-a-half years later, families are on average spending more than 23 weeks in emergency housing.

“Nearly 3,500 families live in motels and they are staying for longer and longer while Labour’s counterproductive policies make it harder for them to escape.

“Emergency housing is a disaster for the people living in it and a disaster for taxpayers. Since Labour came to office, taxpayers have spent over $1.3 billion on emergency housing. Phil Twyford used to say $100,000 a day on emergency housing was a disaster. Labour now spends around $1 million a day.

“Labour’s housing policies haven’t helped. Since Labour came to office, rents have increased by $175 per week around the country, the social housing waitlist has increased by more than 20,000 people, the number of families living in cars has quadrupled, and nearly 3500 families live in motels.

“Labour needs to realise that Mum and Dad landlords aren’t the enemy and stop attacking them. National will restore interest deductibility for rental properties, take the brightline test back down to two years, reinstate rules that allow landlords to end tenancies with 90-days’ notice, and change the near-automatic roll-over of fixed-term tenancies to periodic tenancies.

“These common-sense changes will help restore balance to the rental market and encourage landlords back into the market.

“National will also fix the underlying issues in our housing market by freeing up land to boost supply, increasing infrastructure spending to facilitate housing growth, and sharing the benefits of growth with local councils and communities.

“National will supercharge the community housing sector so that people who need it have a warm and dry home and are well-supported.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Coronation


Finally, the imperial sound of one hand clapping.
Saturday night NZ time, Charles III will be officially sworn in as King and as our head of state.
Commonwealth leaders will pledge their allegiance, even those hailing from countries that would much rather be rid of the whole silly, expensive business.
Yet still the monarchy endures, mainly because the alternative - a recycled politician in the top job - seems almost as bad, and without the horse drawn coaches and the regal bling.
Is Camilla the closest thing we have to Shiv? There’s certainly a weird Succession dynamic to her relationship with Charles. More>>


 
 


350 Aotearoa: More Than 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Funding To Transition To Clean Energy

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>

Ministry for the Environment: Supporting Restoration of NZ Waterways

Over $56 million over three years has been committed to plug capability and capacity gaps so restoration and protection of lakes, rivers, and streams can be implemented across Aotearoa. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>

SAFE: Duck Shooting Season Is Bad News For All Birds

The duck shooting season, which begins on 6 May, means countless native birds will be slaughtered. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>


Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 