Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

NZ First: Promise. Betray. Apologise. Repeat.

Sunday, 7 May 2023, 6:43 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“NZ First couldn’t find the courage to save licenced firearms owners in 2019, but it might just magically appear in time for an election”, says ACT’s Firearms Reform Spokesperson Nicole McKee.

“Shane Jones has told a shooting organisation that NZ First is going to apologise to licenced firearms owners for supporting the Government’s firearms reforms and that they will oppose the firearms register.

“It’s amazing that NZ First can find their principles when votes are at stake.

“The best indicator of future performance is past performance. When the chips were down, NZ First betrayed licenced firearms owners and, if it suits them, they’ll do it again.

“Licenced firearms owners have long memories, and they know that only ACT stood up for them. After our nation’s tragedy in Christchurch, only ACT opposed the Government’s rushed and reckless lawmaking.

“NZ First has let voters down time and time again. Given the chance, they’ll repeat the cycle: Promise. Betray. Apologise. Repeat.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Coronation


Finally, the imperial sound of one hand clapping.
Saturday night NZ time, Charles III will be officially sworn in as King and as our head of state.
Commonwealth leaders will pledge their allegiance, even those hailing from countries that would much rather be rid of the whole silly, expensive business.
Yet still the monarchy endures, mainly because the alternative - a recycled politician in the top job - seems almost as bad, and without the horse drawn coaches and the regal bling.
Is Camilla the closest thing we have to Shiv? There’s certainly a weird Succession dynamic to her relationship with Charles. More>>


 
 


350 Aotearoa: More Than 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Funding To Transition To Clean Energy

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>

Ministry for the Environment: Supporting Restoration of NZ Waterways

Over $56 million over three years has been committed to plug capability and capacity gaps so restoration and protection of lakes, rivers, and streams can be implemented across Aotearoa. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>

SAFE: Duck Shooting Season Is Bad News For All Birds

The duck shooting season, which begins on 6 May, means countless native birds will be slaughtered. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>


Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 