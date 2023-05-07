NZ First: Promise. Betray. Apologise. Repeat.
Sunday, 7 May 2023, 6:43 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“NZ First couldn’t find the courage to save licenced
firearms owners in 2019, but it might just magically appear
in time for an election”, says ACT’s Firearms Reform
Spokesperson Nicole McKee.
“Shane Jones has told a
shooting organisation that NZ First is going to apologise to
licenced firearms owners for supporting the Government’s
firearms reforms and that they will oppose the firearms
register.
“It’s amazing that NZ First can find
their principles when votes are at stake.
“The best
indicator of future performance is past performance. When
the chips were down, NZ First betrayed licenced firearms
owners and, if it suits them, they’ll do it
again.
“Licenced firearms owners have long memories,
and they know that only ACT stood up for them. After our
nation’s tragedy in Christchurch, only ACT opposed the
Government’s rushed and reckless lawmaking.
“NZ
First has let voters down time and time again. Given the
chance, they’ll repeat the cycle: Promise. Betray.
Apologise.
Repeat.”
