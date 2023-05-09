Parliament

Advertising Spend Almost Triples Under Labour

Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 10:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Spending on advertising within the core public service has almost tripled since Labour took office in 2017, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“Figures compiled from the core public services’ annual reviews show that the amount spent on advertising has increased from $33 million in 2017 to $98.7 million in the 2022 financial year.

"This is an eye-watering 197 per cent increase in government spending on advertising since Labour came to office in 2017, and a 63 per cent increase on 2021 figures.

"While a considerable proportion of this spend will be on Covid-19 related advertising, much of this increase in advertising spending started well before Covid-19 hit New Zealand shores.

"The reality is that while New Zealanders would have expected extra spending on Covid-19 messaging, this does not explain the significant increases in advertising spending seen in other government departments.

"Advertising spending within the New Zealand Customs Service rose from $27,000 in 2018 to over $1.4 million in 2022, while the Department of Internal Affairs went from spending $880,000 in 2017 to spending $2 million in 2022.

"Labour is addicted to spending taxpayers’ money and is desperately trying to cover up the cracks of their failure to deliver in the past six years through advertising campaigns.

"New Zealanders want a government that is focussed on delivering outcomes on the front line, not just advertising campaigns. If National is elected to government in October, we will bring discipline back to advertising spending in the core public service, ensuring that Kiwi taxpayers’ money is spent on delivering real outcomes.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


