Hapless Hipkins Tell Kiwis Life Is Better Across The Ditch

Wednesday, 17 May 2023, 3:49 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Hapless Chris Hipkins is spending taxpayer money to advertise to New Zealanders living in Australia that life is better there now they can get citizenship – rather than trying to persuade them to come home”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“What the Prime Minister should have realised is that Australia, in changing its citizenship rules, is conducting a raid on our best and brightest. It's taking the war for talent seriously and this is a smash and grab.

“The wage gap between Australia and New Zealand has been growing since National promised to close the gap in 2008.

“The last thing we need is the New Zealand Government telling New Zealanders that they’re better off staying there. It should be fighting to win the war for talent like Australia is.

“Our country is in decline and we need to decide whether we want more of the same or real change.”

Gordon Campbell: On Trying To Pass National On The Right

It may be naïve to expect any politician to be consistent, but Christopher Luxon really is in a class of his own. One day, he’s out there decrying the state bureaucracy and promising to channel the money wasted on pen-pushers and bean counters back into frontline staff.

Next day (i.e, yesterday), he's promising the virtual opposite. More>>



 
 


Budget 2023: FIRST Union - Boost Benefits And Support The Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow's Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares... More>>

The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>




Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Puts Pressure On Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants' Action Wellington is shocked, saddened and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today. Reports show that Loafers Lodge did not have functioning sprinklers... More>>
The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you'll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won't see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

