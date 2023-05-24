Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Campaign To Share Energy Saving Tips With Kiwis

Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 5:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has launched a new public information campaign to help New Zealanders keep their homes warm and dry with lower power bills this winter

The campaign 'Find Money in Weird Places’ is a partnership between EECA’s Warmer Kiwi Homes and Consumer NZ, with support from the Electricity Authority. It highlights how New Zealanders can save up to $500 on their annual power bills with five free and easy-to-implement tips.

"There is an immediate need to support kiwi families with information on energy saving,” says Megan Woods.

“These ideas aren’t new – but they are meaningful to families. Small steps can add up to savings that make a real difference.”

The campaign is underpinned by proven energy-saving actions such as checking your power plan is most suited to your needs, operating your heat pump efficiently, shortening your showers, changing your washing machine settings to a cold wash, and switching off your appliances when you are not using them.

The campaign launch follows the expansion of EECA’s Warmer Kiwi Homes programme, as part of Budget 2023. The grant programme – which aims to improve the thermal performance of eligible houses and reduce respiratory diseases caused by cold, damp housing – has been extended to June 2027 and will now cover components like hot water heating upgrades and energy efficient LEDs. It will receive $402.6m allocated over four years.

“The programme extension will help tens of thousands more New Zealanders lower their power bills and improve their health by improving the thermal performance and heating in their homes,” said Megan Woods.

“Other benefits include less time off school and work, and reducing energy related emissions by reducing electricity consumption at times of peak demand.”

The Warmer Kiwi Homes programme, which began in July 2018, has to date, included grants that cover 80% of the cost of ceiling and underfloor insulation, and 80% of the cost of a heat pump or efficient wood or pellet burner for eligible homes (the cap on heating grant is $3000). It has delivered over 110,000 insulation and heating retrofits into New Zealand homes. A Motu study found the Warmer Kiwi Homes programme is making homes cheaper to heat; reducing electricity use by 16 percent on average over the winter months.

‘Find Money in Weird Places’ is featuring on television, at bus stops and malls, on social media and in print across Winter 23. Over the coming months a brochure with supporting tips will be delivered to around 500,000 households that receive the Winter Energy Payment. A 16-page booklet with additional energy saving information will also be distributed in seven languages, including English, Te Reo, Samoan, Tongan, Cook Island Māori, Fijian, and Niuean, via community partner sites.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The NZ Steel Deal

Goodness gracious: The National Party has come out against corporate welfare! Or at least it is dead against the government’s $140 million subsidy deal with New Zealand Steel, which will enable the installation of a new electric arc furnace, reduce the company’s reliance on coal, and mark a significant step towards meeting our international climate change commitments. More>>



 
 

Government: 8% Pay Boost For GPs & Community Nurses

About 6,100 more GPs, community nurses, and kaiāwhina will be eligible for pay rises of 8% on average to reduce pay disparities with nurses in hospitals. More>>


Government: PM Concludes Pacific Visit & Intends To Visit India

Chris Hipkins has concluded a series of successful meetings with Pacific region leaders in Papua New Guinea and secured constructive bilateral discussions with Narendra Modi of India. More>>


NZ Council Of Trade Unions: National’s Tax Plan Blows Out To $8.2 Billion

The cost of the National Party’s promised changes to tax thresholds has blown out to a total of $8.2 billion over four years, according to Council of Trade Unions. More>>


National Party: Measles Campaign Cost $1,300 Per Person

The Auditor General has confirmed Labour’s botched measles catch-up campaign lacked targets and did not achieve its goals, says Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 