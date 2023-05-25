Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Sector Slams Labour’s Flagship ECE Policy

Thursday, 25 May 2023, 7:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The early childhood education sector has overwhelmingly rejected Labour’s policy to extend 20 hours free to two-year-olds, National’s Early Childhood Education spokesperson Penny Simmonds and Education spokesperson Erica Stanford say.

“Labour’s flagship policy of Budget 2023 has been slammed by three-quarters of the early childhood education sector, calling it ‘completely unworkable’,” Simmonds says.

“In an open letter to the Education Minister, the sector has said that the Government’s policy will force centres to hike fees, reduce child-to-teacher ratios, opt out of fees-free altogether, or close their doors for good.

“As Kiwi families struggle through Labour’s cost-of-living crisis, the last thing they need is their local ECE centre to bump up their fees or close entirely.”

“This is just another Labour announcement that makes a good sound bite but will fail to deliver better outcomes for New Zealanders. Jan Tinetti needs to go back to the drawing board,” Stanford says.

“Delivering affordable childcare is critical to helping more parents back into the workforce earlier, which will help get New Zealand’s economy back on track.

“National knows that it is only through a strong economy that we can lift incomes, deal with the cost-of-living crisis, reduce interest rates and deliver the public services Kiwis deserve.

“That is why National will deliver the FamilyBoost childcare rebate to support young families with the cost of childcare. FamilyBoost will help 130,000 low- and middle-income families keep more of what they earn, with up to $75 more in their after-tax pay each week.

“Under National, families earning up to $180,000 will receive a 25 per cent rebate on their early childhood education expenses, to a maximum of $3,900 per year depending on their income.

“The early childhood education sector welcomed National’s FamilyBoost childcare rebate. Meanwhile, Labour’s policy is now in tatters.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The NZ Steel Deal

Goodness gracious: The National Party has come out against corporate welfare! Or at least it is dead against the government’s $140 million subsidy deal with New Zealand Steel, which will enable the installation of a new electric arc furnace, reduce the company’s reliance on coal, and mark a significant step towards meeting our international climate change commitments. More>>



 
 

Government: 8% Pay Boost For GPs & Community Nurses

About 6,100 more GPs, community nurses, and kaiāwhina will be eligible for pay rises of 8% on average to reduce pay disparities with nurses in hospitals. More>>


Government: PM Concludes Pacific Visit & Intends To Visit India

Chris Hipkins has concluded a series of successful meetings with Pacific region leaders in Papua New Guinea and secured constructive bilateral discussions with Narendra Modi of India. More>>


NZ Council Of Trade Unions: National’s Tax Plan Blows Out To $8.2 Billion

The cost of the National Party’s promised changes to tax thresholds has blown out to a total of $8.2 billion over four years, according to Council of Trade Unions. More>>


National Party: Measles Campaign Cost $1,300 Per Person

The Auditor General has confirmed Labour’s botched measles catch-up campaign lacked targets and did not achieve its goals, says Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 