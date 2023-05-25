Parliament

Humanitarian Support For The Horn Of Africa

Thursday, 25 May 2023, 2:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nanaia Mahuta

Minister of Foreign Affairs
Minita Take Aorere

Aotearoa New Zealand is providing NZ$7.75 million to respond to urgent humanitarian needs in the Horn of Africa, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.

The Horn of Africa is experiencing its most severe drought in decades, with five consecutive failed rainy seasons. At least 43.3 million people require lifesaving and life-sustaining assistance across Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia.

“We have made NZ$2 million available to six Aotearoa New Zealand NGO partners to respond to food insecurity in the Horn of Africa. This funding is being mobilised through the New Zealand Disaster Response Partnership, with our NGO partners matching the Government’s contribution,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

“We are also contributing a total of NZ$5.75 million to the International Committee of the Red Cross, the World Food Programme and the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund to support their responses in Ethiopia and Somalia. These partners are providing urgently needed humanitarian protection and assistance, including food rations and income support, and treatment for malnutrition.

This support was announced at the United Nations’ High-Level Pledging Event for Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia in New York on 24 May. Aotearoa New Zealand is also responding to urgent humanitarian needs elsewhere in Africa, with recent contributions totalling NZ$1.5 million to the World Food Programme and the International Committee of the Red Cross in Nigeria and South Sudan, where communities are also at risk of starvation.

“New Zealand Disaster Response Partnership NGOs, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the World Food Programme, and the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund are longstanding humanitarian partners, and we are pleased to announce this continued support for their important work,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

