Waikato Hospital Forced To Divert Ambulances

Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 6:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Waikato has been left off Labour’s emergency department ‘hot spot’ list and the winter preparedness plan despite recent reports of serious staff shortages, ambulance ramping and ambulance diversions, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

“There is no question that Waikato Hospital needs help. In March this year the hospital reported an ambulance ramping every day, and just last month the hospital was forced have an ambulance diverted to Tauranga.

“Ambulance diversion effectively closes the hospital doors and is a rare event – not a decision that should be taken lightly.

“Not only is the hospital not receiving extra support by not being recognised as a ‘hot spot’, but Waikato has also been excluded from pharmacies resolving minor ailments as part of the minister’s winter preparedness plan, putting even more pressure on the already stressed hospital.

“The Health Minister must clarify why she will not include Waikato Hospital emergency department as one of the ‘hot spots’ and why Waikato pharmacies are not part of the winter plan for minor ailments. The hospital is clearly struggling.

“Labour has failed our health system and refuses to admit that there is a crisis on its watch. But every decision they have made has actively made the health crisis worse. It is out of touch and health is just another example as to why New Zealand is in desperate need of new leadership.

“National has a plan to better support our health sector. We will deliver more nurses and midwives, open up our immigration settings to make New Zealand a more attractive option for migrant nurses and we will reinstate lifesaving health targets.

“National will fix the economy and get inflation under control so that we can invest in public services, like the health sector.”

Links:

Ramping in March 2023

Staffing shortages March 2023

Diversion April 2023

© Scoop Media

