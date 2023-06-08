BYO Is Back At The Races

Kiwis will soon be able to bring a drink to the races after a Bill to protect this Kiwi tradition passed its third reading in Parliament last night, National MP for Rangitīkei Ian McKelvie says.

“Race meetings are important community events, primarily run by volunteer committees. However, in recent years, race attendance has declined, particularly at smaller regional clubs.

“Many of these clubs lack the resources to offer significant hospitality services, so allowing patrons to bring their own is an integral part of getting people through the gates.

“The Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Exemption for Race Meetings) Amendment Bill, which passed its third reading last night, will mean race-goers and punters can take a bottle of wine or beer to the races at clubs with three or fewer meetings in a calendar year.

“This is significant for the racing community, which needs support from government to continue breeding world-class horses, along with hosting meets that are part of New Zealand’s DNA.

“This law will help preserve the Kiwi tradition of enjoying a family picnic in the back of the car and having a great day out.

“Rural clubs in particular will benefit from this change in law, and it is certain to encourage more people to re-engage with the industry and help to keep our regional clubs going.

“I am grateful to my colleagues in Parliament who voted in favour of this legislation and to the racing community for their engagement and support.

“This is a small change to our licensing laws but is one that many across New Zealand will enjoy for years to come.”

