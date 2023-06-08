Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

BYO Is Back At The Races

Thursday, 8 June 2023, 11:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Kiwis will soon be able to bring a drink to the races after a Bill to protect this Kiwi tradition passed its third reading in Parliament last night, National MP for Rangitīkei Ian McKelvie says.

“Race meetings are important community events, primarily run by volunteer committees. However, in recent years, race attendance has declined, particularly at smaller regional clubs.

“Many of these clubs lack the resources to offer significant hospitality services, so allowing patrons to bring their own is an integral part of getting people through the gates.

“The Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Exemption for Race Meetings) Amendment Bill, which passed its third reading last night, will mean race-goers and punters can take a bottle of wine or beer to the races at clubs with three or fewer meetings in a calendar year.

“This is significant for the racing community, which needs support from government to continue breeding world-class horses, along with hosting meets that are part of New Zealand’s DNA.

“This law will help preserve the Kiwi tradition of enjoying a family picnic in the back of the car and having a great day out.

“Rural clubs in particular will benefit from this change in law, and it is certain to encourage more people to re-engage with the industry and help to keep our regional clubs going.

“I am grateful to my colleagues in Parliament who voted in favour of this legislation and to the racing community for their engagement and support.

“This is a small change to our licensing laws but is one that many across New Zealand will enjoy for years to come.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Red Tape & Nicky Hager’s Regal Reward


Not for the first time, David Seymour looks like an answer to a non-existent problem. Reportedly, ACT is promising to establish a Ministry of Regulations to cut through all that bureaucracy and red tape. Seymour is promising to create a whole new bureaucracy, presumably one blessed with its own secretariat, office space, and highly paid Minister. More>>



 
 

Government: Primary Teachers' Top Base Salary To Rise To $100,000

Primary teachers have agreed to the Government’s pay offer which will see the top base salary step rise to $100,000 by December 2024. More>>


Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops. More>>


National: Wood’s Airport Shares Raise Major Trust Issues

Michael Wood appears to have committed multiple breaches of the Cabinet Manual over his undisclosed holding of Auckland Airport shares while Minister of Transport. More>>


National: Releases Infrastructure For The Future Plan

National will address New Zealand’s yawning infrastructure deficit to drive economic growth and better living standards for Kiwis, National’s Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says. More>>


Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next "giant leap" in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 