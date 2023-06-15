Investment In Natural Hot Pools Economic Boost For Rotorua

A new tourism attraction being opened today in Rotorua is expected to bring thousands more tourists to the region, Regional Development Minister Kiri Allan announced today.

The Wai-Ariki Hot Springs and Spa is today being formally opened following a five year development with $52.21 million investment from the Government. The project employed up to 250 people through construction and supported a number of local businesses.

“This is one of the biggest developments in Rotorua in the last 20 years. It is the first major purpose-built spa and bathing facility since the original Rotorua bathhouse was built over 120 years ago,” Kiri Allan said.

“This is the latest example of how the Government has made investing in the regions a strategic priority.

“We have made deliberate, targeted investments to keep our economy going, particularly during the worst of COVID-19. Since 2017, we have seen local GDP increase in the Bay of Plenty grow by 43.6% and productivity rise 2.8% - despite the challenges of a closed border and the impact that had on tourism.

“This project was near the definition of ‘shovel-ready’ when the pandemic hit, with the staged process of the build meaning much of the preliminary planning work was already out of the way.

“Our funding hasn’t just supported the creation of new tourism infrastructure, it helped maintain and create jobs and support industries at a time when it was needed most.”

Peeni Henare said the tourism data released this week, which shows an estimated 220,000 international visitors will come to the region in 2023, Rotorua is well-placed to welcome international visitors back and tap into the trillion-dollar international ‘wellness tourism’ market.

“Wellness tourism is a high-value visitor category, with total visitor spend on health and wellbeing over $1.7 m just this past April. ‘Relaxation and wellbeing’ is on the top three reasons Kiwis travel to destinations outside of where they live.

“The mineral waters of our geothermally rich regions have long been a feature of New Zealand that our visitors love,” Henare said.

“This is New Zealand’s only spa owned by mana whenua and offers services that incorporate the long standing and unique Ngāti Whakaue practices and culture into their environment and services.

“A facility like this, combined with the manaakitanga provided by Ngāti Whakaue and the team onsite providing the services, is a tourism offering of significant potential value for the region,” Peeni Henare said.

