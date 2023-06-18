Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Green MP Julie Anne Genter Launches Campaign To Win Rongotai

Sunday, 18 June 2023, 7:05 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Green MP and former minister Julie Anne Genter launches her campaign to win Rongotai today, supported by both Green coleaders and a large number of local and regional representatives.

The sold-out event will be held at the Lyall Bay surf club.

“Rongotai can be a place where everyone has quality and affordable homes, frequent and reliable buses, and climate resilient communities. We can be a community where everyone has what they need to live a good life, in a thriving environment. And we can be a city where climate and community are put first,” said Julie Anne Genter.

“National and Labour have not done enough to address the huge challenges our communities face. They’ve kicked the can down the road for years, in a bid to appeal to a small number of people who prefer the status quo. It is a failure of leadership.

“The solutions are there, and they are green. As a minister, I worked on effective policies that have made a real difference to people’s lives. I am proud to have made changes that led to fair pay increases for women and people working in historically female-dominated roles.

“I am ambitious for our community. I am ambitious for the actions we can take together to green our city. I am ambitious for how we can look after each other and change the system so it genuinely delivers for all.

“Rongotai has always been one of the most progressive, Green-voting electorates in the country. If Auckland Central could elect a Green MP in 2020, there is no question that the time is now for a Green MP to represent this seat.

“With more than a decade of experience as an MP, locals can rely on me to be an effective advocate on constituency issues. More than that, they can trust I will be a representative who shares their values, and will fight for the big changes we need to survive and thrive in the 21st century.

"I will never take this electorate for granted,” said Ms Genter.

© Scoop Media

Gordon Campbell: On The Recession Engineered By The Reserve Bank

This week, we got official confirmation that the Reserve Bank has finally achieved the recession it has worked so hard to engineer. The Bank has bludgeoned borrowers and households with interest rate hikes, and sought to ease wage pressure by creating recessionary conditions that are being predicted to throw thousands of New Zealanders out of work. Hold the champagne, right? More>>



 
 

Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture, and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads) and taonga Māori, have been repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

