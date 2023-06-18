Green MP Julie Anne Genter Launches Campaign To Win Rongotai

Green MP and former minister Julie Anne Genter launches her campaign to win Rongotai today, supported by both Green coleaders and a large number of local and regional representatives.

The sold-out event will be held at the Lyall Bay surf club.

“Rongotai can be a place where everyone has quality and affordable homes, frequent and reliable buses, and climate resilient communities. We can be a community where everyone has what they need to live a good life, in a thriving environment. And we can be a city where climate and community are put first,” said Julie Anne Genter.

“National and Labour have not done enough to address the huge challenges our communities face. They’ve kicked the can down the road for years, in a bid to appeal to a small number of people who prefer the status quo. It is a failure of leadership.

“The solutions are there, and they are green. As a minister, I worked on effective policies that have made a real difference to people’s lives. I am proud to have made changes that led to fair pay increases for women and people working in historically female-dominated roles.

“I am ambitious for our community. I am ambitious for the actions we can take together to green our city. I am ambitious for how we can look after each other and change the system so it genuinely delivers for all.

“Rongotai has always been one of the most progressive, Green-voting electorates in the country. If Auckland Central could elect a Green MP in 2020, there is no question that the time is now for a Green MP to represent this seat.

“With more than a decade of experience as an MP, locals can rely on me to be an effective advocate on constituency issues. More than that, they can trust I will be a representative who shares their values, and will fight for the big changes we need to survive and thrive in the 21st century.

"I will never take this electorate for granted,” said Ms Genter.

