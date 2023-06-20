Statement On Westfield Newmarket Attempted Robbery
Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 6:25 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
"The attempted robbery of Michael Hill Newmarket is
intolerable anywhere and completely unwelcome in the Epsom
Electorate," says Epsom MP David Seymour.
"It's lucky
that everyone did everything right, and nobody was hurt.
Those working at Michael Hill followed their company's
safety protocols, and Police arrested the offender within
minutes.
"But, it's not good enough to rely on luck
and people following safety protocols just to safely work in
a jewellery store. Today's attempted robbery shows why more
penalties and a greater emphasis on victims' rights is
needed in the Epsom Electorate and all New
Zealand."
© Scoop Media
