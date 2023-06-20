Statement On Westfield Newmarket Attempted Robbery

"The attempted robbery of Michael Hill Newmarket is intolerable anywhere and completely unwelcome in the Epsom Electorate," says Epsom MP David Seymour.

"It's lucky that everyone did everything right, and nobody was hurt. Those working at Michael Hill followed their company's safety protocols, and Police arrested the offender within minutes.

"But, it's not good enough to rely on luck and people following safety protocols just to safely work in a jewellery store. Today's attempted robbery shows why more penalties and a greater emphasis on victims' rights is needed in the Epsom Electorate and all New Zealand."

