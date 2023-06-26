Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

ACT Welcomes Support For Law And Order Policies

Monday, 26 June 2023, 5:44 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT has welcomed National’s partial support for three of its policies today.

“Reinstating ACT’s Three Strikes law, removing cultural reports from the Sentencing Act, and requiring prisoners to undergo rehabilitation before they can be considered for parole are all ACT policies”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“National’s policy announcement today is a good start towards real consequences for crime.

“The next Government can’t simply babysit Labour’s policies. With ACT’s ideas, a change of Government can be a Government of real change to New Zealand.

“Crime is out of control because of the messages Labour is sending to criminals. It abolished ACT’s Three Strikes law and put in place a target to reduce the prison population by 30 per cent.

“ACT says, if you do the crime, you will face the consequences.

“A Party Vote for ACT is a vote for real change.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell:
On ACT’s Anti-Worker Crusade & Israeli Settler Violence

The ACT Party’s announcement yesterday that it aims to stop workers in the gig economy from being allowed to test in court if they deserve to be treated as employees (and thus entitled to sick leave, holiday pay, etc) is the most blatant example yet of its hostility to working people. Any wage and salary earner who votes for ACT has to be a masochist. More>>



 
 
ACT New Zealand: Labour’s Cruel Rental Property Own-Goal

“Labour’s economic mismanagement and attacks on landlords are hurting renters, the very people Labour claims to care about. It’s a classic case of unintended consequences and it’s caused by Labour’s woeful economic ignorance,” says Brooke van Velden. More>>


New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says. More>>


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says. More>>

Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More>>


Gun Control NZ: Gun Registry Launched

Recent gang-related gun violence in Auckland was fuelled by guns bought by licensed owners who did it because they thought they could get away with it. From today, all dealer sales will be recorded in the registry, ending impunity for people diverting guns to criminals. More>>


Amnesty International: New HRMI Data Highlights Harm To Māori

The ability of Māori communities to exercise self-determination is deemed to be limited. When asked to provide more context about this right, respondents mentioned "widespread discrimination" which "marginalises Māori people". More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 