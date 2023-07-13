Still No Emergency Department Data

Flawed data reporting is emblematic of the failed health restructure, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

“A review into Health NZ’s data botch-up earlier this year, which embarrassingly lead to the mega bureaucracy pulling pages of incorrect data from their website, has uncovered issues with their reporting, saying it was poorly thought out and badly executed.

“But this is just emblematic of the Labour Government’s failed centralisation of the health sector.

“While we welcome accurately reported data to hold the Government publicly accountable, the emergency department wait time data is still missing.

“The former DHBs were able to accurately report on emergency department wait times for over a decade, so it is beggars belief why under Labour’s reforms this has suddenly failed.

“Emergency department wait times are getting longer for sick and injured New Zealanders since Labour took office, going from 91 per cent of patients being seen within six hours in September 2017, to only 72 per cent in December last year. How long are vulnerable Kiwis waiting now?

“This is no fault of the hard working frontline who are not being backed by this Labour Government and suffering from a workforce crisis. While Labour continues to make our health sector worse, National has a plan to boost the health workforce.

“National will train an extra 220 doctors a year by building a third medical school and increase the number of placements at Auckland and Otago. We will also boost nurses and midwives’ numbers by paying their student loan repayments if they enter a five year bonding agreement.”

