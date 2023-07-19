Victims Wait Too Long For Cyclone Payment

Accommodation payments to homeowners displaced from the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle are welcome but should not have taken so long to be put together, National’s Cyclone Recovery spokesperson Chris Penk says.

“Today Labour announced it will provide an interim payment to those forced out of their homes when their temporary accommodation payments run out.

“These payments are welcome, but many homeowners are still waiting to hear what category they are in which will determine the level of compensation they will receive.

“The Labour Government has had nearly six months to announce this much-needed support, but only now are affected Kiwis able to learn the details of a support scheme. And then it will take yet another two months to be implemented.

“National called for something along these lines back in May as it was obvious from engaging with affected communities that something would be needed.

“What landowners need most urgently is the finalisation of category decisions for affected properties, so that they can have certainty about the future viability of their homes.

“With the Labour Government continuing to dilly-dally and delay final decisions, many residents who will eventually need this payment still have no clue as to whether they will meet the criteria.

“National implores the Government to move more quickly with categorisation decisions, to give those affected the real certainty they need.”

