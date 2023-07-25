Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Home Detention Review Needed

Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 3:38 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“A review of the law relating to home detention is necessary in light of last week’s shooting in Auckland”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“A number of reviews have been launched, but it appears none will consider home detention.

“The Prime Minister has asked the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet whether any additional reviews are needed. He should be asking whether the law makes it too easy for criminals, some of whom have committed violent offences, to get a sentence of home detention.

“Offenders on home detention put New Zealanders’ safety at risk by committing about 1,500 offences every year, including 143 Acts Intended To Cause Injury in 2021/22.

“Matu Reid was a violent offender and the law allowed his three year sentence to be reduced down to home detention. The Government should be asking whether the law provides the right level of accountability.

“ACT has previously called for a review of the use of electronic monitoring for offenders which has increased dramatically under Labour to almost 6,000 people last year. Since October 2017, there has been an:

  • 83 per cent increase in sexual offenders on electronic monitoring
  • 133 per cent increase in gang members sentenced for violence offences on electronic monitoring.

“The Government also needs to review who is eligible for home detention. It’s only a matter of time before someone else is killed by an offender on home detention.

“There are some instances where home detention is appropriate. But there is a legitimate question about why violent and sexual offenders are being allowed to serve their sentence at home.

“Ministers aren’t responsible for sentencing, but Labour has set the tone by being soft on crime and focusing on lowering the prison population. When you send a message to the judiciary that you want fewer people behind bars, they listen.

“ACT will always demand accountability for the victims of crime. The Government needs to start listening to New Zealanders and stop treating offenders like victims.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM Hipkins: Reallocation Of Ministerial Portfolios

The Prime Minister has announced the reallocation of Kiri Allan’s ministerial portfolios, promoting newer Ministers who have demonstrated promise - “Ginny Andersen will become the Minister of Justice. Aligning the Justice & Police portfolios will be important in the coming weeks as we progress ram raid legislation to ensure young offenders face more accountability for their crimes." More


Gordon Campbell: On Talking Tough About Law & Order

Harsh sentences are being offered as a deterrent to crime, but voters are being sold a crock. Fear of consequences loses its sting when “normal” life is so harsh that some offenders feel they have nothing left to lose. For many, their experience (from childhood) of poverty, neglect, hunger, homelessness, mental illness, and physical and sexual abuse beats anything the courts could possibly impose. More


 
 

EMA: 2023 Policy Manifesto Highlights Business Wish List

Acknowledging the crucial role that the business sector plays in New Zealand’s success should be a priority for any incoming government following the October election, and that requires a shift in attitude says the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA). More

Maxim Institute: Will Crime Become The New Concern For Voters?

A rogue shooter loose in a CBD; innocents slaughtered; a city shut down; the perpetrator dying in a fusillade of police fire. Describing the event, the Prime Minister tears up before the cameras. Last month, Ipsos noted that crime had leapt to become the second most urgent concern for voters. More

Scoop Election Podcast: Winston Peters Photo Used In RNZ Doco Promo

On July 17, Radio NZ launched a podcast regarding ‘disinformation and misinformation’ entitled Undercurrent. The promotional video for this documentary featured photographs of David Seymour & Winston Peters, but the reason for including photographs of these political party leaders was not immediately clear. More


Tāmata Hauhā: Stop Playing With The ETS

Leading NZ land restoration & investment company, Tāmata Hauhā, calls on Government to stop the review of the Emissions Trading Scheme, saying it’s significantly undermining confidence in the role forestry has in fighting our climate emergency. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 