Have Your Say On UNESCO Global Convention On Qualifications

The Education and Workforce Committee is examining the UNESCO Global Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications concerning Higher Education. The committee is calling for submissions on the Convention to aid its examination.

The Convention establishes universal principles for transparent and nondiscriminatory recognition of higher education qualifications and partial studies, giving access to higher education and avenues for further study and employment.

Tell the Education and Workforce Committee what you think:

Make a submission on the treaty examination by 11.59pm on Wednesday, 9 August 2023.

For more details about the UNESCO Global Convention:

· Read the full convention and the accompanying national interest analysis

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

