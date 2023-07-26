Have Your Say On UNESCO Global Convention On Qualifications
Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 3:00 pm
Press Release: The Education and Workforce Committee
The Education and Workforce Committee is examining the
UNESCO Global Convention on the Recognition of
Qualifications concerning Higher Education. The committee is
calling for submissions on the Convention to aid its
examination.
The Convention establishes universal
principles for transparent and nondiscriminatory recognition
of higher education qualifications and partial studies,
giving access to higher education and avenues for further
study and employment.
Tell the Education and
Workforce Committee what you think:
Make
a submission on the treaty examination by 11.59pm on
Wednesday, 9 August 2023.
For more details about the
UNESCO Global Convention:
· Read
the full convention and the accompanying national interest
analysis
· Follow
the committee’s Facebook page for
updates
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Many Kiwis were stunned by Chris Hipkins’ unexpected announcement that there would not be a capital gains or wealth tax on his watch. What made it so stunning was that it was preceded by the publication in April of meticulous research by the Department of Inland Revenue on the level of tax avoidance by the super-rich. More
Spain held an election last Sunday in which the two right wing parties were expected to win after a year of setbacks for the ruling centre-left government. The People’s Party, the traditional party of the centre right, was led by a gaffe-prone individual who struggled to connect with the electorate, while its running mate was Vox, a neo-liberal party of the extreme right, which campaigned against an allegedly “woke” government influenced by feminists and trans rights activists. More