Vital Health Clinic To Close Overnight

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 6:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The health crisis is laid bare when New Zealand’s second largest city is forced to close its 24 hour clinic due to staff shortages, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

“It is reported that from midnight tonight until 8am tomorrow morning, Christchurch will be without a large after hours clinic which is located in the middle of the city. This is the second time in just a few weeks that this clinic has had to close its doors on patients.

“I saw for myself the frontline after dark and the difficulties they face, and the closure of such a key part of the health system will put enormous pressure on Christchurch’s already stressed emergency department.

“According to emergency wait time data in December last year, only 72 per cent of patients were being seen within six hours in Canterbury – this number is likely to be worse now.

“The Health Minister must explain how the health sector has reached this point. Workforce has been a growing issue and this Labour Government has failed to address it – now sick and injured New Zealanders are paying the price.

“While Labour fail to acknowledge that the health sector is in crisis – National has a plan to grow our health workforce.

“National will deliver more nurses and midwives by paying student loan repayments if they enter a bonding agreement of five years, and make New Zealand a more attractive destination for international nurses. We will also deliver an extra 220 doctors a year with a new medical school and increasing existing medical school placements.

“National is committed to increasing the health budget each and every year and to bring back lifesaving health targets and hold ourselves publicly accountable.”

