Radical Coalition Of Chaos Will Wreck Economy

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 2:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The choice facing New Zealanders on October 14 could not be starker with the Coalition of Chaos becoming more radical and chaotic by the day, National’s campaign Chair Chris Bishop says.

“Te Pati Māori’s radical high-tax agenda would send a wrecking ball through New Zealand’s economy, which is already in bad shape because of Labour’s mismanagement.

“This is Labour Party policy by stealth.

“These tax policies are very similar to the ones Chris Hipkins’ most senior ministers strongly support – to the point David Parker even resigned as Revenue Minister because he couldn’t bring himself to pretend Labour doesn’t want to whack more taxes on Kiwis’ retirement funds, homes and businesses.


“Perhaps this is why Meka Whaitiri defected to Te Pati Māori - they’re basically the same as Labour on policy but with the added perk of not having to be part of the dysfunctional Labour Party.

“Te Pati Māori’s comment that they want to go harder on wealth than on crime is a terrifying glimpse into what a re-elected Labour Government would be like, where aspiration, hard work and success is cracked down on while criminals are given an easy ride.

“Chris Hipkins will say whatever he needs to say to keep his job, but he can’t seriously expect the public to believe that the same ministers who were secretly designing a wealth tax will back down in a protracted negotiation with the Greens and Te Pati Māori, who also want a wealth tax.

“Hipkins won't just be fighting his Ministers in a Coalition of Chaos - the leaks, infighting and resignations will only become more intense with the Greens and Te Pati Māori sitting around the Cabinet table.

“Labour also ruled out introducing the ute tax, changing the Brightline housing tax, or increasing the ute tax, and did all three anyway. Make no mistake, these taxes will be introduced if Labour is re-elected.

“Fortunately, there’s a much better choice for New Zealand with National. We are the party of lower taxes and a National Government will be laser-focused on rebuilding our economy so we can reduce the cost of living for all New Zealanders.”

Te Pāti Māori: Propose Radical Tax Reforms

Te Pāti Māori have launched a transformative policy that will redistribute wealth and end poverty in Aotearoa by:

- Removing GST from all kai & regulating the ability of supermarkets to hike prices.
- Removing income tax for low income whānau.
- Increasing income tax on those earning more than $200,000.
- Increasing the Corporate Tax Rate from 28% to 33%.

They will also introduce net wealth, foreign companies, land banking, & vacant house taxes. More


 
 

ACT: Self-Serving Bureaucracy Scolds St John For All The Wrong Reasons

"Their scolding of St John for allowing Dr Shane Reti to observe emergency services in action is the behaviour of a government department more worried about covering its own ass than providing the best services to New Zealanders.” More


Peter Dunne: What Should Kiri Allan's Legacy Be?

Hipkins’ handling of the three cases leading to Ministerial resignations has been consistent & has failed on each occasion. He has treated each initial revelation about Ministerial conduct failures as an aberration that the Minister would correct given time, and to which he should not overreact. More


Scoop Election Podcast: Winston Peters Photo Used In RNZ Doco Promo

On July 17, Radio NZ launched a podcast regarding ‘disinformation and misinformation’ entitled Undercurrent. The promotional video for this documentary featured photographs of David Seymour & Winston Peters, but the reason for including photographs of these political party leaders was not immediately clear. More

Maxim Institute: Will Crime Become The New Concern For Voters?

A rogue shooter loose in a CBD; innocents slaughtered; a city shut down; the perpetrator dying in a fusillade of police fire. Describing the event, the Prime Minister tears up before the cameras. Last month, Ipsos noted that crime had leapt to become the second most urgent concern for voters. More


Gordon Campbell: On Talking Tough About Law And Order

Harsh sentences are being offered as a deterrent to crime, but voters are being sold a crock. Fear of the consequences loses its sting when “normal” life is so harsh that some offenders feel they have nothing left to lose. More


Elections: Māori Electoral Option Now Closed

Between 31 March and 13 July, nearly 40,000 voters of Māori descent changed rolls, enrolled for the first time, or updated their details. Voters of Māori descent choose the Māori roll or general roll when they first enrol to vote and can change rolls at any time except in the three months before an election. More

