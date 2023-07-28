Labour Continues To Slash Speed Limits In Auckland

Auckland Transport has announced further plans to slow Aucklanders down without saying what the benefits will be, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

The draft speed management plan released by Auckland Transport this week will see hundreds of Auckland streets slowed down from 50kph to 30kph.

“These changes are being forced on Auckland by the Labour Government, which is requiring local councils across New Zealand to implement slower speed limits,” Mr Brown says.

“Chris Hipkins might have chucked slower speed limits for state highways on the policy bonfire earlier in the year, but Labour has not shied away from slowing down local roads.

“National supports variable speed limits outside schools during pick-up and drop-off times but opposes blanket speed limit reductions which simply slow people down at all hours of day and night.

“What Auckland needs is real long-term planning and investment in actual solutions to reduce congestion, improve travel times, and provide greater access to more reliable public transport options.”

A National government will:

End Labour’s attempt to reduce all suburban streets to 30kph and all state highways to 80kph by repealing The Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2022.

Ensure that any speed limit reductions around schools are variable during drop-off and pick-up times.

Increase consultation requirements for speed limit changes.

Ensure robust cost-benefit analysis for any speed limit reductions.

Review areas of the State Highway Network which have been reduced to 80kph, like State Highway 2 between Featherston and Masterton.

“I strongly encourage Aucklanders to have their say on these proposals, which they can learn more about, and provide their feedback on by visiting haveyoursay.at.govt.nz/kko.”

