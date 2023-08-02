Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Gift Card Expiry Dates Should Be Three Years

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 12:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Pesky expiry dates on gift cards could be extended to three years after the Fair Trading (Gift Card Expiry) Amendment Bill passed its first reading in Parliament today, National’s List MP based in Auckland Melissa Lee says.

“Everyone deserves a chance to use their gift cards and this Bill will see the minimum expiry date of gift cards extended to three years.

“Many Kiwis use gift cards as a convenient gift option, but the gift can turn sour if the card is not presented by its expiry date.

“We’ve all had those instances where a gift card has been misplaced and later found, but annoyingly it has already expired.

“In New Zealand, one in five gift cards expire before their use by dates. Research has proven shoppers could be losing upwards of $10 million a year on cards before they can be redeemed.

“National is taking a significant step to protect consumers' interests, allowing Kiwis to have the time to decide how best to use their gift cards.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour's Polling and Policy Woes, & National's Transport Plan

Hipkins’ “hand me another sausage roll” cheeky chappie schtick wore out its welcome quite some time ago. Labour now appears to be heading for Bill English territory, 2002. The current government is rating at the hated low point National reached just after Ruth Richardson’s Mother of All Budgets. More

ALSO:


 
 
CTU: Billions Missing To Deliver National Party Promises

The Council of Trade Unions has released costings showing a funding shortfall of between $3.3-5.2B in National’s tax & spending plans. The true gap is likely to be even larger, as many of its publicly stated policy commitments were either uncosted or too vague to be included in the analysis. More

ALSO:


Scoop Election Podcast: Green Update - No Taxpayers' Money Used For Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022, the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. This has now been refuted. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three

National Party: Transport Plan Will Drive Prosperity

Christopher Luxon says a National government will build key transport connections around the country, slashing congestion, unlocking housing growth, boosting productivity, and lifting incomes. More

ALSO:


PTUA: Mayor Brown All Talk, No Action

Brown's removal of Cr Mike Lee from the Board of Auckland Transport is a slap in the face for all Auckland public transport users. The very principled Lee was the one Auckland public transport champion who did not let senior management get away with some very silly ideas or poor excuses. More

