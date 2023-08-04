Offsite Manufacturing Delivers 42 Homes In Rotorua

Housing Minister Hon Dr Megan Woods opened the largest public housing development completed in Rotorua to date today, holding true to the Government’s commitments in the Rotorua Housing Accord.

Getting whānau into warm dry homes as quickly as possible in Rotorua has been the driver behind the completion of the 42 newly completed public housing homes, with people moving in from next week.

“We made a commitment late last year to our Accord partners Te Arawa Iwi, Ngāti Whakaue and Rotorua Lakes Council to build a better housing and urban future for whānau in Rotorua, and these 42 homes are testament to that.

“Most moving into these warm dry and modern homes will be coming from emergency and transitional housing, and these homes will offer them stability, opportunity and a better life for their whānau.

“The innovative use of offsite manufacturing has meant these homes have been delivered more quickly in around 18 months from when the subdivision was bought in late 2021.

“The scale and pace at which new homes are being delivered here in Rotorua, and with more on the way, is how we are going to get whānau into more suitable housing and out of motels and other emergency housing situations.

“We’ve come a long way since National ended its term in government with 42 fewer public homes in Rotorua. So far, we’ve added 351 public homes and we are planning hundreds more, Megan Woods said.

The homes are a mix of two, three and four-bedroom single storey homes, and will suit a range of whānau, with most expected to be smaller and larger families given the size of the homes.

The Government continues to explore a range of other housing opportunities with iwi, build and developer partners and others to bring on more housing in Rotorua for those most in need.

© Scoop Media

