Parliament

Offsite Manufacturing Delivers 42 Homes In Rotorua

Friday, 4 August 2023, 10:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

 

Housing Minister Hon Dr Megan Woods opened the largest public housing development completed in Rotorua to date today, holding true to the Government’s commitments in the Rotorua Housing Accord.

Getting whānau into warm dry homes as quickly as possible in Rotorua has been the driver behind the completion of the 42 newly completed public housing homes, with people moving in from next week.

“We made a commitment late last year to our Accord partners Te Arawa Iwi, Ngāti Whakaue and Rotorua Lakes Council to build a better housing and urban future for whānau in Rotorua, and these 42 homes are testament to that.

“Most moving into these warm dry and modern homes will be coming from emergency and transitional housing, and these homes will offer them stability, opportunity and a better life for their whānau.

“The innovative use of offsite manufacturing has meant these homes have been delivered more quickly in around 18 months from when the subdivision was bought in late 2021.

“The scale and pace at which new homes are being delivered here in Rotorua, and with more on the way, is how we are going to get whānau into more suitable housing and out of motels and other emergency housing situations.

“We’ve come a long way since National ended its term in government with 42 fewer public homes in Rotorua. So far, we’ve added 351 public homes and we are planning hundreds more, Megan Woods said.

The homes are a mix of two, three and four-bedroom single storey homes, and will suit a range of whānau, with most expected to be smaller and larger families given the size of the homes.

The Government continues to explore a range of other housing opportunities with iwi, build and developer partners and others to bring on more housing in Rotorua for those most in need.

Gordon Campbell: On What China’s Current Economic Woes Signal For Us

Most of the time, our worries about China revolve around the military and diplomatic threat that Beijing allegedly poses to NZ & other Pacific nations. Stoking those fears is in the business interests of the military-industrial complex that sells us very expensive military weapons, but compared to the US & its allies, China is a third rate power, with little ability to project military force beyond its borders. More

Donation Watch: Te Pāti Māori's Illegal Cash Injections

In late July 2023, Te Pāti Māori received a $50,000 donation via Party president John Tamihere who stood unsuccessfully in the 2020 election as their candidate for Tamaki Makauru. Investigative journalist Matt Nippert has revealed how hundreds of thousands of dollars of political donations via John Tamihere breached the Charities Act. More


 
 
Shine Collective: Australian Abuse Case Reinforces Need To Protect NZ Children

The case of a former childcare worker in Australia charged with abusing 91 children over fifteen years has horrified authorities and the public alike. NZ child protection advocate Child Matters says Kiwis need to understand that a similar case could happen on this side of the Tasman. More


Department of Internal Affairs: Abuse In Care

The Royal Commission of Inquiry has presented its interim report, Stolen Lives, Marked Souls, to the Governor-General, detailing the abuse experienced by survivors in three Catholic Church institutions in Ōtautahi Christchurch that went unchecked over several decades. More

ALSO:


Government: Historic Pay Offer To Secondary Teachers

Education Minister Jan Tinetti has announced the Government will support the Independent Arbitration Panel’s recommendation to increase secondary teachers’ base salaries by 14.5% by December 2024 - “We are absolutely committed to investing in our teachers to attract and retain the best to teach our young people and set them up to succeed and have a life full of choices." More

Scoop Election Podcast: No Taxpayers' Money Used For Green's Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022 the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. This has now been refuted. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three


CTU: Billions Missing To Deliver National Party Promises

The Council of Trade Unions has released costings showing a funding shortfall of between $3.3-5.2B in National’s tax & spending plans. The true gap is likely to be even larger, as many of its publicly stated policy commitments were either uncosted or too vague to be included in the analysis. More

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: National’s C20th Transport Policy & Labour's Woes

In justifying its multi-squillion dollar, ten years in the making, four lane highway linking Whangarei to Tauranga, National did what it always does when climate change gets in the way of business as usual. It waved its hands around and said science will somehow fix it, eventually ... More

