Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Students Behind In Maths Could Earn $320,000 Less

Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 11:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

New analysis reveals that young people who are behind in maths go on to earn significantly less than their peers, National’s Education spokesperson Erica Stanford says.

“Every numeracy level attained equates to a nine per cent increase in future earnings, according to a report from the Royal Society commissioned by this Government.

“Based on average wages, that is equivalent to roughly $7,000 per year or $320,000 over a working life.

“Sadly, recent National Monitoring Study of Student Achievement data shows that just 42 per cent of Kiwi students in Year 8 are tracking to the curriculum level.

“The study also showed that the achievement of students in low decile schools is a shameful two and a half years behind their peers in high decile schools.

“A National government will tackle our falling standards and ensure every student has every opportunity to succeed and live the life they want.”

National’s plan to Teach the Basics Brilliantly will:

  • Ensure that primary and intermediate students spend an hour on average on reading, writing, and maths every day.
  • Set minimum requirements for what schools must teach every year in reading, writing, maths and science.
  • Implement regular standardised assessment and clear reporting to parents.
  • Deliver better training and more tools to support teachers with teaching the basics.

“Labour has made nothing but hollow promises in education. In his five years as Education Minister, Chris Hipkins presided over falling achievement, rock-bottom attendance levels, and growing inequalities between students in low and high-decile schools.

“Education has the power to change lives, but we won’t lift achievement in New Zealand by continuing to do the same things that are taking us backwards.

“National is committed to ensuring that 80 per cent of children are at or above the expected curriculum level for their age in reading, writing, maths and science by 2030.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Winston Peters’ Troubled Tango With David Seymour

In line with its ideological mission to destroy any and all of the creative partnerships between the state, business, science and public health, the ACT Party yesterday announced its plans to gut MBIE of its staff, institutional knowledge and core programmes, presumably in order to fund tax cuts for the wealthy, and handouts to landlords. All this should be causing Winston Peters a few sleepless nights. The very name ”New Zealand First” was a rebuke to globalisation, and to the unfettered free market forces that David Seymour now aims to resurrect. More


 
 
PHCC: Where The Parties Stand On Tobacco, Alcohol, & Unhealthy Food

Tobacco, alcohol, & unhealthy food are responsible for almost a third of Aotearoa’s preventable health burden, yet a new survey out shows political parties are widely split on whether they would support evidence-informed policies that limit the harm of these products. More


Socialist Equality Group: Defence Policy Review Targets China

Two policy documents from its ongoing Defence Policy Review signal a strengthening of NZ’s alignment with the US-led military build-up to war against China, but the focus of military spending is not about defending Aotearoa, which has never been subject to a foreign military attack. More


Green Party: Free Dental Care For All

The Green Party has promised to make dental care free for everyone in Aotearoa. “The time is now to make dental care free for everyone and to pay for it with a fair tax system,” says co-leader Marama Davidson. More

Government: Clearer Pricing At Supermarkets Imminent

New regulations will require grocery retailers to consistently and clearly display pricing by weight, volume, or number. Supermarkets will be required to clearly and consistently display unit pricing for grocery products, such as the price of a product per kilogram or litre. More


Government: New Auckland Public Housing Development

The Government is delivering a major boost to public housing in Auckland with the opening of the 276 unit Te Mātāwai development on Greys Avenue, that will provide tenants with around-the-clock, on-site support. More


Scoop Election Podcast: For Whom the Poll Tolls

Former Labour Party advisor Clint Smith & Christchurch City Councillor Sam MacDonald discuss political polling. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 