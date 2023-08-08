Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
PM Has Lost Control Of Divided Health System

Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 11:47 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told Mike Hosking this morning that “the healthcare system should be treating people equally,” but examples of race-based healthcare appear everywhere you look. If the Prime Minister was being honest when he said he wanted the system to be equal, then he has lost control of it,” says ACT Deputy Leader and Health spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“This Government is finished. They’ve injected co-governance into every aspect of policy and now the PM acts surprised when the bureaucracy responds with divisive, race-based initiatives. The only way for New Zealand to move on is to bring in a Government with ACT to change direction entirely.

“In the health space Labour has presided over:

  • The implementation of a race-based Māori health authority
  • Race used to prioritise surgical waitlists
  • Giving prezzy cards exclusively to pregnant Māori women
  • Pharmacy healthcare initiative only accessible to Māori and Pasifika

“Even a call to Healthline, New Zealand’s primary telehealth service, begins by asking patients’ ethnicity. a voice says “If you are Māori and would like to speak to a Māori clinician, please press 1. Alternatively, please stay on the line with Healthline who will triage your call.’”

“There is simply no justification for the public healthcare system assigning service based on ethnicity, nor for it to be indulging patients’ preferences for their clinician’s race. Is there any reason to believe that a Māori person calling Healthline is going to better engage with the healthcare system after having been racially singled out? People call healthline simply because they need medical assistance.

“The emphasis in health should be fitting services to every New Zealander. Our population is more diverse than just Māori and non-Māori, but you wouldn’t know it from this Government’s priorities.

“Chris Hipkins claiming he wants people to be treated equally is too little too late. He’s lost control.

“ACT will demand that the public service is colourblind, but highly focused on eliminating inequity. It should not lazily assume all Māori mothers need to be bribed to look after their pepe, nor should it assume all non-Māori are less in need. Some are, some aren’t. ACT is opposed to racial discrimination because it’s a lazy and divisive way of treating people.”

Gordon Campbell: On Winston Peters’ Troubled Tango With David Seymour

In line with its ideological mission to destroy any and all of the creative partnerships between the state, business, science and public health, the ACT Party yesterday announced its plans to gut MBIE of its staff, institutional knowledge and core programmes, presumably in order to fund tax cuts for the wealthy, and handouts to landlords. All this should be causing Winston Peters a few sleepless nights. The very name ”New Zealand First” was a rebuke to globalisation, and to the unfettered free market forces that David Seymour now aims to resurrect. More


 
 
Government: Shaping A More Sustainable & Innovative Fishing Industry

Aotearoa has the fourth largest ocean area in the world, with seafood an important source of food & income. In the year to June, it earned a record $2.1B in export revenue & employed nearly 12,500 people, but our oceans are under pressure & we have to find ways of doing things differently. More


Gun Control NZ: Large Majority Of Kiwis Support Gun Registry

71% of Kiwi adults support the gun registry, with only 14% opposed. There is majority support from voters for all main parties, including 53% of those intending to vote for ACT supporting the registry. More


PHCC: Where The Parties Stand On Tobacco, Alcohol, & Unhealthy Food

Tobacco, alcohol, & unhealthy food are responsible for almost a third of Aotearoa’s preventable health burden, yet a new survey out shows political parties are widely split on whether they would support evidence-informed policies that limit the harm of these products. More

Socialist Equality Group: Defence Policy Review Targets China

Two policy documents from its ongoing Defence Policy Review signal a strengthening of NZ’s alignment with the US-led military build-up to war against China, but the focus of military spending is not about defending Aotearoa, which has never been subject to a foreign military attack. More


Green Party: Free Dental Care For All

The Green Party has promised to make dental care free for everyone in Aotearoa. “The time is now to make dental care free for everyone and to pay for it with a fair tax system,” says co-leader Marama Davidson. More


Scoop Election Podcast: For Whom the Poll Tolls

Former Labour Party advisor Clint Smith & Christchurch City Councillor Sam MacDonald discuss political polling. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three

