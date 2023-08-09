Over 2,000 Breaches Of Home Detention Conditions

The rising number of breaches of home detention conditions should have alarm bells ringing, National’s Justice Spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“In the 2022/23 financial year, there were more than 2,000 breaches of home detention conditions - a 33 per cent increase in breaches compared to 2017/18.

“Because Labour’s only target in law and order is reducing the prison population, we are seeing more people with convictions for serious violent and sexual offences on home detention.

“With so many serious offenders breaching their home detention rules, New Zealanders are less safe.

“Throughout 2022, the Labour Government developed a proposal to automatically sentence criminals to home detention, even where a judge would have imposed a prison sentence.

“Instead of weakening consequences for criminals, National believes there should be real consequences for serious offending.

“National is the only party that will restrict judges’ unfettered ability to weaken sentences, and we will end taxpayer funding for cultural reports that result in weaker sentences.

“Labour’s overriding justice approach to reduce the prison population, without reducing violent crime, has failed.

“National will unashamedly make public safety and victims the priority of the criminal justice system.”

