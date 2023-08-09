Over 2,000 Breaches Of Home Detention Conditions
Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 10:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The rising number of breaches of home detention
conditions should have alarm bells ringing, National’s
Justice Spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.
“In the
2022/23 financial year, there were more than 2,000 breaches
of home detention conditions - a 33 per cent increase in
breaches compared to 2017/18.
“Because Labour’s
only target in law and order is reducing the prison
population, we are seeing more people with convictions for
serious violent and sexual offences on home
detention.
“With so many serious offenders breaching
their home detention rules, New Zealanders are less
safe.
“Throughout 2022, the Labour Government
developed a proposal to automatically sentence criminals to
home detention, even where a judge would have imposed a
prison sentence.
“Instead of weakening consequences
for criminals, National believes there should be real
consequences for serious offending.
“National is the
only party that will restrict judges’ unfettered ability
to weaken sentences, and we will end taxpayer funding for
cultural reports that result in weaker
sentences.
“Labour’s overriding justice approach
to reduce the prison population, without reducing violent
crime, has failed.
“National will unashamedly make
public safety and victims the priority of the criminal
justice
system.”
