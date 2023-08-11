Mental Health Workforce Vacancies Increase

The mental health sector’s workforce continues to decline as Labour fails to act, National’s Mental Health & Suicide Prevention spokesperson Matt Doocey says.

“The number of vacancies for essential mental health professions continue to climb, and it’s New Zealand’s most vulnerable that suffer.

“According to data from March this year, there is a whopping 147 full time psychologist vacancies across the country, and 94 psychiatrist vacancies.

“What is more concerning is that the sector has 441 full time mental health nurse vacancies, no doubt putting more pressure on our already struggling emergency departments.

“The trend of vacancies has been steadily increasing over the last few years and Labour has failed to do anything about it, despite allocating $10 million to go towards workforce development in Budget 2022.

“The biggest barrier to timely mental health care in New Zealand is the mental health workforce shortage, but in almost two years psychologist vacancies have increased by 103 per cent, psychiatrists by 176 per cent and mental health nurses by 107 per cent.

“New Zealand’s health sector is in a worsening state and Labour has no plans to address it. In the latest annual report from the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission it raised concerns that they were ‘yet to see a clear strategy and roadmap to grow and develop the workforce’.

“Unlike Labour, National has a plan. National will offer a bonding scheme to newly graduated New Zealand nurses to encourage them to stay in the country for up to five years. We will also open up our immigration settings and make New Zealand a more attractive destination for overseas nurses.

“National will also set up a Mental Health Innovation Fund to help boost community providers and NGOs making a difference to Kiwis in need, like Mike King’s Gumboot Friday which gives young Kiwis timely access to mental health care.

“National will also have a dedicated Mental Health Minister who will be able to create real leadership and change to a sector in desperate need of action.”

© Scoop Media

