Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Half Of Cobalt Charges Are For Minor Infringements

Wednesday, 16 August 2023, 3:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Despite the Police Minister’s desperate claims that her Government is going after gangs, data shows that more than half of the charges under Operation Cobalt are for minor offences like traffic fines, National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

“Gang membership is up 70 per cent under Labour, coinciding with a 33 per cent increase in violent crime.

“Over a stretch of just 17 days recently, New Zealand experienced as many firearms homicides as it usually does in six months.

“In light of these damning statistics, the Police Minister continues to claim that her Government’s actions are making New Zealand safer - citing the charges against gang members as a result of Operation Cobalt.

“The reality is that more than half of the charges under Operation Cobalt are for dishonesty, traffic offences, or administrative offences.

“When the Labour Government is boasting about cracking down on gangs by slapping them with a traffic fine, it’s no wonder that a recent Curia poll showed that 64 per cent of Kiwis think that the criminal justice system has gotten worse in the last six years.

“New Zealanders do not trust Labour to keep them safe. National is the only party that will restore law and order in New Zealand.”

A National government will:

  • Ban gang patches in public places.
  • Allow police to issue dispersal notices where gang members come together in public to intimidate, threaten, and sometimes assault members of the public.
  • Giving police non-association powers to prevent gang members from communicating and planning criminal activity.
  • Equip police with the warrantless search powers they need to take the guns out of the hands of violent armed gang members.
  • Make membership of a gang an aggravating factor at sentencing.
  • https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2308/Cobalt_Breakdown.pdf

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election: Talbot Mills Poll Shows Close Race


Gordon Campbell: On The Elitism Framing The Election Discourse

Almost all the tax experts rounded up by the mainstream media have damned the proposal to remove GST from healthy food, calling it “stupid” or “populist” - a bad word used to condemn anything at odds with the elite consensus. If we've entered a phase where the worth of socio-economic policy is to be determined by a panel of tax experts, many of whom have skin in the game, then at least they should try to be consistent. More



 
 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 5.50%

The Monetary Policy Committee today agreed to maintain the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 5.50%. The current level of interest rates is constraining spending and hence inflation pressure, as anticipated and required. More

Te Ara Uhunga Ora: 10,000 Days To Predator Freedom

Aotearoa has 10,000 days to accomplish the ambitious goal of eradicating possums, rats, and stoats by the end of 2050. Thousands of community groups across the country are doing their part and the movement is gaining momentum exponentially, bringing people together for a common goal. More


Green Party: Revolutionary Clean Power Payment Policy

Grants of up to $6,000 will be provided to homeowners for various upgrades, including improved insulation, replacing fossil-fuel appliances with clean alternatives like heat pumps, and investing in rooftop solar power. Interest-free loans of up to $30,000 will be available to facilitate comprehensive zero-carbon home upgrades. More

Government: Acts To Close Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


Green Party: A Comparison Between The Green Party’s & Labour’s Family Support

"Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling to cover things like food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills. We are the only party with a plan to make sure everyone gets the support they need to cover the weekly shop, pay the bills, & afford rent ... paid for from a fair tax system," says Ricardo Mendendez March. More


Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 