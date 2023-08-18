Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Higher Fuel Taxes Will Make Food More Expensive

Friday, 18 August 2023, 12:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Kiwis are already paying record prices for groceries and Labour will add more pain by pushing up the cost of delivering food, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“Labour’s decision to impose a 13 per cent increase in road user charges for the heavy trucks which transport our food to supermarkets would add $26,000 to the cost of operating a truck every year.

“Those costs will be passed onto shoppers. It simply beggars belief that when Kiwis are paying record prices for food that Labour’s response is to add taxes which will mean they pay more.

“This will have a direct impact on the cost of fresh fruit and vegetables, which Labour says it wants to make cheaper.

“These fuel tax hikes aren’t necessary. Instead of looking for innovative ways to fund critical transport projects like National, Labour is lumping motorists with big fuel tax hikes to fund their full suite of ideological projects.

“National’s fully-costed transport plan will deliver 13 new Roads of National Significance and four major public transport projects – and does not require increases to petrol tax.

“National knows how to deliver and we know to manage the economy. We will build the roads New Zealand needs, without putting more pressure on Kiwis in a cost-of-living crisis.”

