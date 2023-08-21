Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
National To Help More Kiwis Fight Cancer

Monday, 21 August 2023, 1:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

A National Government will pay for 13 cancer treatments that are helping extend survival rates in Australia, by making them available to patients in New Zealand, National Leader Christopher Luxon says.

“Each year, around 25,000 Kiwis tragically lose their lives to cancer. Almost every New Zealander will have some experience with cancer in their lifetime – either personally or through a friend, colleague or loved one.

“But despite the hard work and dedication of New Zealand’s trusted healthcare professionals, cancer survival rates here lag behind Australia, partially due to Australia's broader funding of cancer medicines.

“The New Zealand Cancer Control Agency recently identified 13 treatments for lung, bowel, kidney, melanoma, and head and neck cancers that provide significant clinical benefits and are funded in Australia but not in New Zealand.

“Under National, New Zealanders will not have to leave the country, mortgage their home, or start a Givealittle page to fund potentially lifesaving and life-extending treatments that are proven to work and are readily available across the Tasman.

“National will allocate $280 million in ring-fenced funding to PHARMAC over four years to pay for these therapies. We think this is a better use of taxpayers’ money than paying $5 prescription fees for everyone, including those who can afford to pay it themselves.

“Under National, superannuitants and those on low incomes will receive free prescriptions. For everyone else, the total amount any family will pay for prescriptions in a year will be capped at $100.

“The cancer treatments will be available to all patients with clinical need, as assessed by their doctors.

“Lifting New Zealand’s game on cancer will be a priority for the next National Government. We have already announced our plan to increase the free breast cancer screening age from 69 to 74 years old, which will save around 65 lives each year.

“For six years, Labour has failed Kiwis on health. It has conducted a costly and bureaucratic restructure of the health sector, while every single health metric has gone backwards.

“National will focus relentlessly on delivering better healthcare for all New Zealanders. We will increase health funding every year, and shift resources from the back-office to the frontline.

“We will restore health targets, including for cancer treatment times, to drive improvement. We will address workforce shortages by training 220 more doctors a year and offering nurses and midwives up to $22,500 in student loan forgiveness in exchange for agreeing to work in New Zealand for at least five years.”

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2308/Helping_more_Kiwis_fight_cancer.pdf

Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Political Podcast: Eating Fresh Fruit in Ilam

This episode looks at the main political policies of the various political parties. We dissect the historical claims made by ACT leader David Seymour about the Anglo-Catholic gunpowder plotter Guy Fawkes. Also covered in some depth is the Ilam electorate and the three way race for the Electorate between National, Labour and TOP Party Leader Raf Manji (and what the internal polls predict). Finally, we discuss the demise of Christchurch's (non-chlorinated) Burnside Park water filling station. More

 
 
PHCC: Will NZ’s Next Government Face Up To Future Catastrophic Risks?

Political parties tend to be short-sighted when it comes to global catastrophic risks such as future pandemics, nuclear war, out of control AI, & climate change. “As political parties jostle for poll position on the election trail, it’s very concerning to see how little long-term thinking there is,” says University of Otago Professor Nick Wilson. More


Labour Party: Compulsory Financial Skills In Schools

“Young people will leave school knowing how to budget, open a bank account, manage bills and save and invest their money as part of a financial skills in schools programme,” Chris Hipkins said. More


Te Pāti Māori: Candidate List

Te Pāti Māori have announced its list rankings for the 2023 election in the heart of the Kiingitanga. With its top three candidates (Debbie-Ngarewa-Packer, Rawiri Waititi, & Meka Whaitiri) likely to retain their electoral seats, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke has every chance of becoming Aotearoa’s youngest MP at the next election. More


Predator Free NZ: Cat Control Laws

NZ has an average of 1.8 cats per household and estimates of several million feral cats. Our precious native taonga are particularly vulnerable to cat predation as they are apex predators and skilful hunters. More

Cooper Legal: Survivors Of Abuse In State Care Question Settlement

Four survivors of serious abuse while in the care of the State have filed legal proceedings in the High Court against the Attorney-General asking the Court to declare whether a new settlement framework fulfils the Crown’s redress obligations. More


Government: Transport Gets $5B Boost For 2024-27

David Parker has released the draft Government Policy Statement on land transport for consultation which proposes increasing funding to $20.8B and targets reducing congestion & emissions, boosting productivity, and improving network resilience. More


Gordon Campbell: On Why China Is Not a Military Threat

There's been a massive spendup on Defence since 2017 by the Labour government. Unlike nurses and teachers, Defence personnel didn’t have to fight publicly for their pay increases which were handed to them in this year’s Budget. More


Reserve Bank: OCR Remains At 5.50%

The Monetary Policy Committee will maintain the Official Cash Rate at 5.50%, saying it needs to stay at restrictive levels to ensure annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1-3% target range, while also supporting maximum sustainable employment. More

