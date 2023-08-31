Have Your Say On The Crimes (Theft By Employer) Amendment Bill

The Chair of the Education and Workforce Committee is calling for submissions on the Crimes (Theft by Employer) Amendment Bill. This bill would amend the Crimes Act 1961 to specify that not paying an employee their wages is theft.

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Thursday, 12 October 2023.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Read what has been said in Parliament about the bill

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

