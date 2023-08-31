Have Your Say On The Crimes (Theft By Employer) Amendment Bill
Thursday, 31 August 2023, 10:51 am
Press Release: The Education and Workforce Committee
The Chair of the Education and Workforce Committee is
calling for submissions on the Crimes (Theft by Employer)
Amendment Bill. This bill would amend the
Crimes Act 1961 to specify that not paying an employee their
wages is theft.
Make
a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Thursday, 12
October 2023.
For more details about the
bill:
· Read
the full content of the bill
· Read
what has been said in Parliament about the bill
·
Follow the
committee’s Facebook page for
updates
