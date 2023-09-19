Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
National Will Cut Red Tape To Grow The Economy

Tuesday, 19 September 2023, 7:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National will rebuild the economy by cutting red tape which is strangling businesses and making it impossible to get things done, National Leader Christopher Luxon says.

“After six years of Labour’s economic mismanagement, which has driven New Zealand into a recession, New Zealand needs a National government that will drive growth and lift incomes for all New Zealanders.

“National will release our full economic plan in the coming days which will set out the steps we will take to rebuild the economy.

“Today we are announcing the first part of that plan – the actions National will take to cut red tape and complex regulations that are stifling our economy and making it too hard for New Zealanders to get things done.

“National has 25 measures which will reduce red tape including:

  • Repealing Labour’s RMA 2.0 changes which increase bureaucracy and legal complexity while removing local decision making.
  • Cutting financial red tape that is stifling investment by reducing the scope of the CCCFA and repealing the Conduct of Financial Institutions Act.
  • Restoring 90-day trials for businesses with more than 20 staff
  • Eliminating the need for resource consents for EV charging points and water storage on farms.
  • Giving farmers the tools they need to reduce emissions by lifting the effective ban on GE and GM technologies.
  • Streamlining building consents and code of compliance certificates

“Kiwi businesses thrive when we have a dynamic, competitive economy and it’s the Government’s job to get the settings right so that businesses can step up and achieve that.

That means a predictable and consistent regulatory environment, with less red tape.

“Small businesses need room to be agile. Growth should be encouraged, not punished. Innovation and competition should be welcomed, not shunned.

“New Zealanders have a stark choice this election. Either three more years of a high-taxing, high-spending, Labour, Greens and Te Pati Māori coalition that will never agree on anything, or a strong, stable National-led Government that will rebuild our economy and get New Zealand back on track.”

