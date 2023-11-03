Experienced Labour Team Core Of Formidable Opposition

A 34-strong Labour Caucus has been confirmed with the final 2023 General Election result received today.

“The new Labour team will be a formidable Opposition, who will proudly stand on the Government’s record over the past six years and hold the expected three-party governing arrangement to account,” Chris Hipkins said.

“We’ve got great talent and experience in our team, including a number of former Ministers, and we plan to work hard to win back the confidence of more New Zealanders over the next three years.

“Labour’s careful economic management is seeing the economy turn a corner, inflation and food prices coming down, low unemployment and growing wages. We’ve made inroads in important areas like climate change and child poverty.

“While Labour governed during an incredibly challenging time for New Zealand, progress was being made. We can’t let that go to waste.

“We will be an Opposition that will hold Christopher Luxon, David Seymour and Winston Peters to account and stand up for working people, our children and the environment.

“The incoming Government made big promises during the campaign and made it very clear to New Zealanders that they will deliver on all of them. This includes tax cuts of $250 per fortnight for many families, significant reductions in crime, greater numbers of frontline health workers and a free trade deal with India.

“We will be holding them to account for these promises but will also remain vigilant against any policies that hurt working families, our economy, and the environment.”

Chris Hipkins said the results show Labour has lost both senior and new MPs who worked hard for New Zealand and New Zealanders.

“I want to personally thank those MPs and their families, who have given so much to the country and to the Labour Party. Thank you for working hard to make a difference for your communities and for New Zealand.

“Labour has been sent a message and we have heard it. We will be working hard to rebuild support over the next three years and continue to stand up for working people, children and the environment.

“It has been an absolute privilege to serve as Prime Minister, and I’d like to offer my warmest thanks to everyone who supported me, and our Government over the past six years,” Chris Hipkins said.

